Christmas programs, Santa, the Grinch and more: 10 things to do around Galesburg

This weekend, get in the holiday spirit with Christmas programs, gatherings with Santa or the Grinch and various workshops and parties.

Here are 10 Things to do in the Galesburg area this weekend:

GCS Christmas Program

What: A Christmas Program presented by Galesburg Christian School. Come for three different showtimes at the Academy Campus.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 (6th-12th graders); 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 (PreK-5th graders)

Where: GCS Academy Campus, 590 S. Academy St., Galesburg

For more: 309-343-8008

Ugly Christmas Sweater Run

What: Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a little run around Galesburg. Run will start at 6 p.m. Food and beverages provided after the run by 6140run.

When: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

Where: 218 E. Main St., Galesburg

For more: 309-351-1758

Merry Markets

What: Get ahead on your holiday shopping and support local artisans. Merry Markets is held in the Middle Gallery. The featured artist Dec. 16 is Linda Andrews.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Galesburg Community Arts Center, 349 E. Main St., Galesburg

Cost: Free admission

For more: 309-342-7415

Ornament Painting

What: Come paint a keepsake ornament.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Discovery Depot, 128 S Chambers St, Galesburg

Cost: $1.50 plus admission

For more: 309-344-8876

Christmas on the Air: A live Radio play

What: Travel back in time to the 1940s with this live radio play for one night only. Set in a radio studio, audience members witness a Christmas Eve broadcast that includes many of the beloved members of Playhouse on the Air performing stories and sketches based on such popular radio shows as "My Favorite Husband," "Our Miss Brooks," "The Lone Ranger" and LUX Radio Theatre.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: The Orpheum Theatre, 57 S. Kellogg St., Galesburg

Cost: $15

For more: 309-342-2299

Holiday Party

What: Come for Christmas music, hot chocolate, cocktails, wine and snacks.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee, 80 N. Seminary St., Galesburg

For more: 309-344-2625

Boxcar Breakfast with the Grinch

What: The grinch is back at the Boxcar for breakfast again this year. There will be a breakfast buffet, pictures with the Grinch and activities for kids.

When: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Lieber’s Boxcar Express, 1974 N. Henderson St., Galesburg

Cost: $8-$10

For more: 309-343-4626

Santa at City Select

What: Bring your kids in for a visit from Santa and enjoy some cookies and other goodies.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: City Select Motors, 1621 N. Henderson St., Galesburg

For more: 309-343-2121

Cookie Decorating

What: Bring the kiddos for some family fun decorating holiday cookies and sipping on yummy drinks.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: Nutrition on Main, 215 E. Main St., Galesburg

For more: 309-315-0456

Holiday Sip & Shop

What: Come for a Sunday afternoon while the barber salon is transformed to mingle with friends and clients while sipping and shopping. There will be snacks and sangria while chatting up about all things holiday and hair. It’s the perfect opportunity for 1-on-1 recommendations.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17

Where: Bella Vida Hair Studio, 1131 N. Henderson St., Galesburg

For more: 309-335-1051

Coming next week:

Studio Opening Reception

What: Pam Gaither and her crew from the Chamber of Commerce are bringing the big scissors over to the Weinberg for a ribbon cutting at 11:30. Tour the studio space and learn more about services at The Movement Journeyman.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19

Where: The Movement Journeyman, 64 S. Prairie St., Suite 210, Galesburg

For more: 309-224-0609

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Santa, the Grinch and more: 10 things to do near Galesburg, Illinois