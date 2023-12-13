Christmas recycling: From Styrofoam to trees to batteries, here’s where to toss them

This holiday season, try giving the planet a present as well — recycling as much of your Christmas aftermath you can.

According to Stanford, Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period than any other time of year.

Waste is a huge problem at Christmas, from the stacks of cardboard boxes thrown around and the scraps of wrapping paper decorating the ground. How can we make this year's festivities a bit more eco-friendly?

Here's how you can properly recycle all the holiday items scattered around your home, whether its your Christmas tree or your endless supply of cards:

How do I recycle carboard or Styrofoam packaging?

Volunteers stack boxes made for the News Sentinel's Empty Stocking Fund at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. A group of 34 volunteers built and stacked 3,000 cardboard boxes together on Tuesday.

That pile of Amazon boxes and packing peanuts aren't going to get rid of themselves!

Florida Recycles notes that for cardboard boxes, it is key that you make sure to flatten boxes before placing in the recycling bin and only recycle dry parts of boxes that might have gotten wet and soggy.

As for all those foam pieces inside your packages, it might be another story. It technically be recycled; however, it is just highly inefficient to do so since you can't throw it in your recycling bin.

According to Business Insider, most municipal sorting facilities don't have the capability to sort out expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam. You can find out if there's one in your area by checking your city's website or contacting your local municipal waste office.

How do I recycle Christmas cards?

Letters written to Santa by local children are received at the U.S. Post Office as a part of Operation Santa on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Salem, Oregon.

For those who aren't too sentimental about Christmas cards, just note that the glitter or foil cannot be recycled.

When the holidays are over and the loved ones have returned home, you can remove the decorated sections with glitter or foil and add the rest of the card to your recycling bin.

How do I recycle my Christmas tree?

The National Christmas Tree Association stresses that real trees have second life, adding that they are biodegradable. They shared some tips on how to properly recycle them after the holidays are over, such as:

Curbside pick-up for recycling

Take your tree to a drop-off recycling center

Tree recycling/mulching programs

Nonprofit pickup

Yard waste

As for artificial trees that are past their prime? While you can't dispose of it the same way you would a real tree, there's a chance you could recycle some parts of it.

As Martha Stewart's blog points out, whether or not you can recycle an artificial Christmas tree depends on what it's made of and where you live, as many faux trees contain polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, a rigid plastic that some recycling systems can't process.

If your municipality accepts all rigid plastics, you can likely recycle part of it.

How do I recycle food packaging and waste?

When the holiday festivities start to wind down, set aside some reusable containers or use aluminum foil as an alternative to plastic wrap and bags for packing up leftovers.

Clean aluminum foil can be placed in the recycling bin, unlike plastic wrap. All clean plastic bottles, cups, and containers, excluding Styrofoam, can be placed in your recycling bin.

How do I recycle any glass bottles or ornaments?

Glass bottles and containers are safe to recycle, according to Waste Management. As for glass ornaments, you can repurpose them or donate them. If they are broken, they usually cannot be recycled and must be thrown into the garbage.

How do I recycle Christmas lights?

Upgrading your current holiday string lights to LED options improves your efficiency, saves you money, and is safer than incandescent string lights.

The US Environmental Protection Agency recommends those to contact their local recycling service to see if it is accepting working or nonworking Christmas lights.

Good Housekeeping suggest retailers, like The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware, that will accept your faulty Christmas lights if you're searching for a responsible way to recycle them. They also highlight two online services:

Christmas Light Source: If you send Christmas Light Source your old, broken lights, the company will give you 10% off your next order of string lights. Learn more about where to mail your lights on its website. All proceeds from the recycling process are donated to Toys for Tots.

Holiday LEDs: Holiday LEDs is offering 15% off your next purchase if you ship broken lights. They suggest boxing up lights (no packing material necessary) in the smallest box you can find and sending them by the least expensive method.

How do I recycle old or worn-out batteries?

If you used any battery-powered electronics over the weekend, you can take the used-up or damaged batteries to a recycling center.

Electronics stores, such as Best Buy, also accept electronic waste which you can drop off in-store. The small metal parts within them are often salvaged and melted down to make new materials for new products.

How do I recycle wrapping paper or gift boxes?

IT'S A WRAP: Streamline your holiday gift wrapping and get a better look under the tree by using only a couple coordinated wrapping papers and unifying ribbon or yarn. Red and brown craft paper, as shown here, makes a great base.

Not all paper is created equal when it comes to recycling.

Like Christmas cards, wrapping paper with a foil, glossy or glitter decoration, it can’t be recycled. Same goes for gift boxes, so opt for plain packaging if you still have to buy yours last minute.

