Christmas restaurant hours: Will Starbucks, Dunkin', IHOP, Applebee's and more be open?

If you're in need of picking up coffee before opening presents Christmas morning or finding something to eat before the holiday dinner, your options will be heavily limited Sunday.

Most restaurants and fast food locations close their doors early on Christmas Eve before remaining closed on Christmas Day.

But that doesn't mean that every food and drink location will be closed on Sunday; some chains will have various locations open Christmas. If you want to see if your local chains will remain open on the holiday, it's best to call or check in to confirm store hours.

Here's what companies and chains will be open – as well as store hours – for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

This is the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on Jan. 14, 2019. McDonald's is one of few chains remaining opening on Christmas Day.

When is Christmas 2022?: Here's when (and why) we celebrate the holiday

Will you have a white Christmas this year?: Here's where snow is forecast for the holiday

Christmas travel: The best and worst times to drive to avoid traffic this holiday season

Starbucks Christmas hours

Starbucks told USA TODAY store hours will vary by location on Christmas Eve and Christmas, adding hours may be adjusted "based on business and customer needs."

Dunkin' Christmas hours

Dunkin' will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with store hours varying by location.

McDonald's Christmas hours

Most McDonald's locations in the U.S. will be open on Christmas, with hours varying by location.

Chick-fil-A Christmas hours

Chick-fil-A told USA TODAY its locations will be open on Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day. Christmas this year is also on a Sunday, the day Chick-fil-A is already closed.

Taco Bell Christmas hours

Taco Bell hours of operation on Christmas Eve and Christmas may vary.

Wendy's Christmas hours

Most Wendy's locations will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary.

IHOP Christmas hours

IHOP told USA TODAY its locations will remain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but hours will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme Christmas hours

Krispy Kreme stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and all will be closed on Christmas.

Story continues

Pete's Coffee Christmas hours

Pete's Coffee stores will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas.

Do you have a recalled toy under the tree?: Some are still being sold. Here's where

Applebee's Christmas hours

Applebee's told USA TODAY selected locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may be reduced.

Chili's Christmas hours

Chili's locations will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden Christmas hours

Olive Garden restaurants will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas.

Outback Christmas hours

Outback restaurants will be open under normal hours on Christmas Eve before being closed on Christmas Day.

Texas Roadhouse Christmas hours

Texas Roadhouse locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours may vary. Its locations will be closed on Christmas.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Christmas hours

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve before it's closed on Christmas.

Eggs are up 50% from last year: How much is inflation hitting your holiday meals?

Red Robin Christmas hours

Red Robin will have normal hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas.

Red Lobster Christmas hours

Red Lobster restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve but told USA TODAY select locations will be open on Christmas. Locations open on Christmas Day and hours can be found here.

Cracker Barrel Christmas hours

All Cracker Barrel locations will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Christmas hours

Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve before closing on Christmas Day.

Golden Corral Christmas hours

Golden Corral will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours vary by location.

Maggiano's Christmas hours

Maggiano's is recommending locations close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but each location can decide its closing time. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas.

California Pizza Kitchen Christmas hours

California Pizza Kitchen will have regular hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed Christmas Day.

Hooters Christmas hours

Hooters will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve before it's closed on Christmas.

Buffalo Wild Wings Christmas hours

Buffalo Wild Wings told USA TODAY store hours may vary on Christmas Eve, but it will be closed on Christmas.

Holiday shipping deadlines: When to send gifts by FedEx, UPS and USPS for Christmas 2022

Little Caesars Christmas hours

Little Caesars store hours vary by location on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Pizza Hut Christmas hours

Pizza Hut will have a few locations with reduced hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas.

Domino's Christmas hours

Domino's told USA TODAY it does not mandate stores be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, so franchisees decide each of their own store hours.

White Castle Christmas hours

White Castle told USA TODAY locations will close between 5 and 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve before remaining closed on Christmas.

Zaxby's Christmas hours

Most Zaxby's locations will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but some locations will be open on the days with varying hours.

In-N-Out Christmas hours

In-N-Out locations will be open until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve before they are closed on Christmas.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas hours 2022: Is Starbucks, McDonald's, Wendy's and more open?