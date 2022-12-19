These are all the Christmas shipping deadlines to know so your gifts will arrive in time

Here are all the Christmas shipping deadlines you need to know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're still Christmas shopping, your delivery windows are rapidly shrinking. Thankfully, you can still order your last-minute Christmas presents from most major retailers. Merchants like Amazon, Walmart and Macy's are still shipping, but you might have better luck with curbside pickup and digital gifts, which you can get right up until Christmas Day.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

We've compiled this list of our favorite merchants' shipping policies, so no matter where you shop you'll know exactly when you need to order by. Just keep in mind that the cutoff day for many stores has passed (though some can still squeeze in under the wire if you pay to expedite your order).

►The best gifts for women: Get the best deals on gifts for the ladies in your life.

►Need more Christmas gift ideas? Here are the best Christmas gifts for anyone on your list

Christmas shipping deadlines for 2022

Christmas shipping deadlines for the 2022 holidays

From Amazon to Adidas, here's when shipping deadlines hit for the following retailers. Don't see your favorite store below? It doesn't mean you're out of luck. Many of the biggest retailers — like Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond — will offer curbside pickup through December 24, meaning you can order online and pick up in-store ahead of Christmas Day.

December 18th

Dick's Sporting Goods: There's still time to get your sporting gifts delivered before the cutoff. Orders placed on the 18th will be delivered by the 24th, guaranteed, or your order is free!

December 19th

Coach: According to their shipping page, orders placed on December 19 or before will be delivered in time for Christmas. And don't forget to save with offer code GIFT15 at checkout!

December 20th

Madewell : Madewell is offering guaranteed holiday delivery for orders placed by December 20 to guarantee holiday delivery. The retailer is also running a massive sitewide sale right now, where you can save up to 50% with coupon code ITSAWRAP .

Nike : The popular shoemaker's holiday shipping cutoff is December 20, with expedited shipping. Even if you miss it, however, you can still save up to 50% on select items and pick them up in-store.

Dick's Sporting Goods: The deadline for standard delivery has passed, but there's still time to get your sporting gifts shipped with expedited delivery. Orders placed on December 20 will be delivered by Christmas Eve, guaranteed, or your order is free. Dick's, with some restrictions, also is offering free two-day shipping on order of more than $100.

Story continues

December 21st

The Home Depot: If you're picking up some hardware as a holiday gift, The Home Depot offers 2-day delivery, making December 21 the cutoff date. Beyond that, you'll need to order for in-store pickup, which is available through Christmas Eve.

Kate Spade : The final date for expedited shipping is by December 21. You can also save up to 40% off with promo code 40OFF across their whole catalog.

Macy's : You'll need to make sure you check out before 5pm on December 21 to get your Macy's goodies in time for Christmas. You can get same-day delivery and in-store pickup all the way until December 24.

Target: According to their shipping FAQ, you should make sure to order your Target gifts by December 21 to guarantee you receive them in time. They do offer 2-day shipping, but Christmas is on a Sunday this year so getting items delivered by the 23rd is the best you can do in most areas (only select Target locations offer weekend deliveries).

December 22nd

Bed Bath and Beyond : You can use Bed Bath and Beyond's express shipping to order items as late as December 22 this year.

DSW : Since DSW offers a rush delivery option that takes one business day, you should be able to order as late as December 22 and still get those boots delivered with plenty of time to wrap. The site is also offering tons of deals, with specific styles up to 70% off.

Dermstore : Dermstore has an overnight shipping option for an additional fee that delivers the next business day. Unfortunately, because Christmas is a Sunday this year, that means you'll need to order by December 22 at the latest.

Nordstrom : Nordstrom doesn't offer any specific guidelines for holiday shipping, but they do have options for 2-day or next-business-day shipping for an additional fee. That means you can order as late as December 22 for delivery on the December 23.

Old Navy: Shop Old Navy favorites like jeans and sweaters until December 22 by 1 p.m. EST to guarantee delivery. You'll also have to pay for expedited shipping.

December 23rd

Amazon : Amazon shipping windows depend on the seller and whether or not you have a Prime account. For those with Prime, you can use the 2-day shipping option (where available) to order items as late as December 23.

Anthropologie : Once you're finished saving 50% off on their sitewide sale, you can get items delivered in time as late as December 23. The standard shipping cutoff for Anthropologie is December 21, but you can opt for express shipping until 9 a.m. EST on December 23 ($16.95 to $25.95).

Harry & David: According to their cutoff page, you can order sweet treats and gift baskets up until December 23 with expedited shipping and still receive them by the 25th.

December 24th

Best Buy : Best Buy offers next-day shipping on select items and is scheduled to be open on Christmas Eve this year. That means you can shop top-rated tech, TVs, headphones and more and still get them in time for Christmas. You can also order for in-store pickup.

Michaels: As long as you order by noon EST on Christmas Eve, you can get same-day shipping from this popular craft store. The two-day shipping cutoff is the 21st, and in-store pickup is also an option.

Stores you can still buy online and pickup in-store

Adidas : The Christmas deadline was December 15, so you'll need to pick up your order in-store. Fortunately, you can still shop their end-of-year sale right now, which offers 60% off select items.

Walmart: This year Walmart doesn't have as clear a cutoff as previous years. According to their Holiday Help page, "Cutoff dates vary by carrier and depend on where we’re shipping the order." As such, you might be in better shape ordering online for a same-day pickup in the store, as they are open through 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The best gifts that don't require shipping

Credit: MasterClass Best last-minute gifts: MasterClass.

Still worried about what will ship in time for Christmas? These are some of the best gifts you can give without needing to stress about shipping, including our favorite digital services, apps, games, subscription boxes and meal kits.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Christmas shipping deadlines 2022 to make sure gifts arrive on time