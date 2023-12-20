The Christmas shipping rush is on

Dec. 20—The mad scramble to mail and ship packages in hopes of reaching their destination by Christmas was in full swing across Haywood County Monday.

Residents balancing large packages in their arms, filled with their loved ones' gifts, lined up at post offices and UPS and FedEx shipping spots, hoping to slide in before the "guaranteed-by-Christmas" deadline.

Meanwhile, those behind the scenes of the massive shipping industry are working around the clock, doubling as Santa's helpers to get gifts where they need to go. An average of 100 million packages a day were shipped in the week leading up to Christmas in 2022 by Amazon, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service combined, according to statistics from ShipMatrix.

Here in Haywood, those gifts ran the gamut from a jeweler fulfilling online mail orders to grandmas sending stockings full of trinkets.

The Canton post office bustled during lunch hour on Monday, with postal workers at the ready to slap stamps on packages and Christmas cards. Canton resident Ann Peterson popped in with a number of goodies for her nieces and nephews in Florida.

"They've grown up, so I just send gift cards for clothing now," Peterson said.

But she tossed in some Asheville Poppy hand-crafted popcorn as a treat to accompany the gift cards for gas and clothing.

A short jaunt away in Clyde, the line at the UPS Store seemed to be never ending with people trying to cram one last errand in before the end of their lunch break.

Some struck out. The line wasn't worth the wait — they were just there for Amazon returns. So they left, planning to come back later in the week when the last-minute shipping frenzy had died down.

But for Debbie Butcher, she didn't leave until the toys and clothes she brought in were sent off to her grandbabies.

"They love the little guns you can shoot, they glow in the dark at night and anything unicorn," Butcher said.

One of the packages will travel to the Great Lakes region in Michigan, while the other is headed to Pennsylvania.

Cynthia Moore had her arms piled up with trinket-filled stockings for her grandchildren in Florida. The stockings had press-on nails, Play-Doh to gift cards and mini build-your-own helicopters and airplanes — perfect for her grandbaby who loves to assemble and figure things out.

"A dollar and a quarter for a stocking stuffer — you can't beat that, not in this economy," Moore joked.

The FedEx shipping counter inside the Waynesville Walmart is geared up to send things across the globe.

Here, Perry Rhodes had a pile of packages to fulfill online orders in time for Christmas. The jewelry artist handcrafts engagement rings from his studio in Waynesville. Rhode's Wedding Co. rings have quite the following — having appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine.

Monday, he was shipping off rings as far afield as California, Colorado and even Manchester, England. And though his packages weren't gifts from himself, they would be the gift of a lifetime from the person who received them.

Michele Winchester was also at the FedEx counter, sending off gifts to her teenage grandkids in Miami and St. Johns, Florida — relying on the fool-proof teen present of gift cards to round out the boxes.

Across town at The Print Haus, which doubles as a FedEx pick-up location, the steady flow of returns that accompany the Christmas season was already flowing in.

"We get a lot of Amazon returns," said print specialist Jack Baus. "It usually picks up a couple weeks before Christmas."

The holidays consist of about a "60-40" ratio of gifts and returns being sent off, according to Baus. But just wait until Dec. 26.