Christmas spirit arrives early for 25th annual Pawtucket Winter Wonderland at Slater Park

The 25th annual Pawtucket Winter Wonderland, Rhode Island's largest Christmas display and festival, is ready at Slater Park.

Sisters Candace Carle and Jennifer Martin share in decorating a family tree in the 25th annual Pawtucket Winter Wonderland at Slater Park on Saturday.

Spread over 30 acres, the display will include 650 decorated Christmas trees, more than 100 light displays, 20 Victorian-style houses, multiple 40-foot LED-lit trees, a read-along “Night Before Christmas” display and more.

On Dec. 9 and 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., park roads will be closed to allow visitors to stroll through the displays.

Mementoes on a family memorial Christmas tree at the Pawtucket Winter Wonderland.

Activities will include visits with Santa in the boathouse, rides on a miniature train, a hay wagon or the historical Looff carousel, chats with an 18-foot talking snowman, hot chocolate, cookies, hot dogs and more at the food tent, and entertainment by local dance studios, bands and professional entertainers.

