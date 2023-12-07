Get in the Christmas spirit with these holiday events around Acadiana

Get into the Christmas spirit with these festive events that family and friends can enjoy. You can take in light displays, parades, enjoy ice skating, movies, music and more.

Here are some holiday events happening around Acadiana.

Fina Santa Claus at parades and event around Acadiana this Christmas season.

Movies in the Parc

A free screening of "Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch" in Parc International will take place Saturday, Dec 9. The public is invited to this free screening, along with an array of pre-movie activations and food vendors.

Enjoy fun jumps, food trucks, face painting, crafts and more. Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at sundown. The park is at 200 Garfield St. in Lafayette.

Write a letter to Santa

It’s time for children to write their letters to Santa, and Santa’s mailbox is in Youngsvillie this year. Children can drop off their letters at the Youngsville Municipal Complex, 201 Iberia St.

For more information and to download a letter template, visit https://www.youngsville.us/christm.../letters-to-santa-2023/

Ice skating wonderland

Youngsville on Ice is a free-to-enter outdoor park featuring a state-of-the-art ice skating rink, live bands, holiday shops, food trucks, beverage bars and kids activities.

Parking and access to the park are free. Free activities include live music and visits with Santa Claus, Ms. Clause and the Grinch. Paid attractions include ice skating, skating lessons, holiday shops, food trucks and face painting.

The event continues through Dec. 31 at the Youngsville Sports Complex, 801 Savoy Road. For tickets and other information, visit youngsvilleonice.com.

Moncus Park’s Christmas

Don't miss out on this festive three-night holiday family festival Dec. 15-17 at Moncus Park in Lafayette.

Enjoy live music to get you in the holiday spirit Dec. 15 and 16. Watch "The Polar Express" on the big screen Dec. 17 and indulge in a variety of food offerings: Nina Creole, Beignet Box, Gaspard’s Cajun Catering, The Louisiana Bean, Kitchen Kingz, C’est Bon Manger, Morvant’s on the Go, ABG On Wheels, Sweet Magnolia Creamery, Pancake Haus, Funnel Factory, and Exquisite Gourmet Cotton Candy.

Also, mobile hot chocolate Stations, Santa photos, hay rides and s'mores stations are available each night. Moncus Park is at 2913 Johnston St., free parking with shuttle service is available, and onsite parking is $20.

Pancakes & PJs with Santa

Spend a morning at the Sliman Theatre with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus while enjoying hot pancakes and sausage provided by New Iberia McDonald's.

Pancakes and Pajamas with Santa will e from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at 128 W. Main St. in New Iberia. There will be holiday face painting and story time with Mrs. Claus. Some holiday vendors also will also be onsite.

The event is a partnership between Bayou Traditions and New Iberia McDonald's.

Christmas at The Bayou

Join The Bayou Church for an opportunity to connect, find meaning and celebrate the birth of Jesus throughout December at their annual Christmas concert series.

This festive event has something for the whole family to enjoy through music, community and surprises for all ages. Tickets are free. Attendees are asked to reserve tickets for all members of their party. The Christmas concert dates are:

Friday, Dec. 15 | 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 | 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 | 1, 3 and 5 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 17 | 5 p.m. | Online (Facebook or YouTube)

Visit thebayouchurch.org to reserve a ticket.

Holiday Art Market

Holiday shopping just got a little easier with Downtown Lafayette’s December ArtWalk special Holiday Art Market can make holiday shopping a little easier. It is a partnership with Cocodrie by Colette.

Find holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, unique artwork and other hand-crafted items created by local artists and vendors from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

Queen City Christmas Parade

The annual Downtown New Iberia Christmas parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, with more than 100,000 lights installed along the parade route.

There will be Christmas floats, dance schools and band performances, along with plenty of Christmas throws. The parade will start at Lee Street and ending at Jefferson Street (Cane River Pecan Co.).

Immediately following the end of the street parade, Santa Claus will be in his workshop (gazebo at Bougliny Plaza) for photo-ops with families.

The parade is a presentation of Bayou Traditions Inc.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Festive Christmas events in Lafayette and Acadiana