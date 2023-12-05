Christmas spirit is strong at Walhonding Valley Historical Society Museum

WARSAW − Bringing holiday joy to the community and drawing attention to an important preservation of local history is the goal of a Christmas event in its seventh year.

The Festival of Trees items are on display at the Walhonding Valley Historical Society Museum. There are 30 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and students from River View Local Schools. A room upstairs featuring Santa Claus statues and figures is back for a second year.

Entries from the Walhonding Valley Historical Society and Watts Farms are part of the Festival of Trees at the Walhonding Valley Historical Society.

Co-chairs of the event are Brenda Davis and Bee Lehner. The local event came from a similar event at the Ernest Warther Museum in Dover. Lehner said she would visit it every year because she had a friend who entered.

Davis said the festival has been a good way to bring new people into the museum. She finds some still don't know the museum is there with others saying they just haven't found time to visit. About 130 people visited the museum following the annual Warsaw Christmas parade.

The historical society was founded in 2001 and the museum is in the old Commercial Hotel building at 102 E. Main St. It's focused on preserving the history of the western part of Coshocton County through various memorabilia. Items range from old military uniforms and varsity jackets worn by locals to a barber's chair and mail slot wall from the old post office in Nellie. Donations of items often come from the community.

A project replacing all of the windows in the museum is wrapping up and next is replacement of the HVAC system.

Festival of Trees entries from the River View Spirit Club and the River View Building our Bears afterschool program can be seen at the Walhonding Valley Historical Society.

Students from River View Elementary School visited the display and Davis, as a former teacher, said connecting to kids is important if the museum is going to continue on in the future. Additionally, he likes to see the various student groups who have contributed trees for the holiday display.

"Our responsibility is to get the kids involved in the importance of historical relevance in the community. We're an agriculture community and they need to understand that's where our roots are," Davis said. "I think if they understand it and come and see it, it will help them to relate to Grandma and Grandpa and Mom and Dad and respect that. Plus, it will give them roots to grow with."

Entries from Russell's Auto and Hardware and Tracy's Mini-Sweet Breads can be seen at the Festival of Trees at the Walhonding Valley Historical Society.

The museum will be open for tours and observing of the festival of trees from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Donations will be accepted. Those wishing to arrange a special viewing can call the museum at 740-824-4000. Trees will be up until the end of the year.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Festival of Trees taking place at Walhonding museum