‘A Christmas staple’: NC has one of the best holiday displays in the U.S., report says

The holiday season is in full swing, and one popular site in North Carolina has been recognized for having one of the top Christmas displays in the country.

A recent report from SmokyMountains.com reveals the top-ranked Christmas experiences across the U.S. based on tourist reviews.

According to the study, The Biltmore Estate in Asheville is the best experience in North Carolina and also the highest-mentioned Christmas attraction in the country.

Christmas at Biltmore runs from Nov. 3-Jan. 7.

“The Biltmore is known for its gardens, architectural structure, and its stylish and spacious interior. The Biltmore is also known for its magical ambiance during the Christmas season,” the study says. “So much so, in fact, that this Biltmore estate received over 4,000 ‘Christmas’ mentions — which is the most reviewed Christmas experience out of the 200+ that we gathered. 78% of those were 5-star reviews.”

‘A Christmas staple’

Biltmore, the largest home in America, is transformed into a winter wonderland every year for the holiday season with festive decor and holiday events. The report called it “A Christmas staple.”

The 2023 Banquet Hall Christmas tree in Biltmore House.

Explore and admire the Christmas trees, ribbons, garlands and thousands of twinkling lights adorning the property, along with live holiday music and special tours.

Biltmore at Christmas runs everyday through Jan. 7. Ticket prices vary but start at $110. You can find more information about the season online at biltmore.com.

You can find the full list of the best holiday experiences and displays across the U.S. included in the report online at smokymountains.com.