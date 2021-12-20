Christmas starts in Israel with new restrictions

Bravo

Gizelle Bryant is bringing some holiday cheer to her Maryland home. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently took to Instagram to share a first look at her gorgeous Christmas tree. Gizelle decked out her stunning tree with some help from her daughters, as captured in a sweet new Instagram post on December 19. In the photo, the RHOP mom and her three girls, Grace, Angel, and Adore, can be seen posing alongside Gizelle’s father, Curtis Graves, in front of the beautiful fir, which is ado