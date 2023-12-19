Christmas staycation: Get into the holiday spirit at events, nearby in Spartanburg, Greer

The holidays may bring more visitors to the Upstate than just Santa Claus on his sleigh, according to tourism experts.

Just as Greenville has become a tourist destination in recent years, Spartanburg, and smaller cities, including Greer and Travelers Rest, are included in travel articles from "Southern Living," to "Travel & Leisure," and HGTV.

Billy Dunlap, chief tourism development officer at OneSpartanburg, Inc., said the growing interest in the city can be attributed to the growth of downtown and the increase in entertainment, outdoor recreation, and dining opportunities throughout the county.

"The arts, the cultural city in Spartanburg, outdoor recreation, dining, we see those as being drivers for what we consider the leisure-travel market," Dunlap said. "A lot of our visitors are sports tourism-based visitors."

However, he said Spartanburg will see more leisure travelers because of the growing development.

Lindsey Shaffer, specialist for Greer Tourism, credited downtown infrastructure investments as part of what has led to more interest in Greer.

Sitting on the Greenville and Spartanburg County lines, Greer completed a large streetscape project along Trade Street in 2020. The city added brick pavers and string lights on the main strip for restaurants and shops. The sidewalks also were widened on the streets closest to Greer City Park, where events are held almost weekly.

Holiday events, like the annual Christmas tree lighting, bring in many out-of-town visitors.

"Based on the event attendance over the past few years, we have seen a steady increase of visitors each year for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. In 2022, an estimated 3,500 people were in attendance, which exceeds attendance over the past couple of years," Shaffer said in an email to the Herald-Journal. "We are seeing the same trend for other city festivals with a consistent increase in attendance and visitors traveling over 50 miles away."

Whether you have out-of-town friends and family visiting or headed to the Upstate for the first time, here are five ways to make the most of the holidays in the Greenville-Spartanburg area:

A Dickens of a Christmas is a Victorian holiday event that was held in downtown Spartanburg on Dec. 6. Jada Douglas. 16. of Broome High School lights up playing in the 'artificial' snow created for the night.

Enjoy some free, family fun

Lovers of the arts may wish to visit the Chapman Cultural Center (200 E. St. John St, Spartanburg). The center is also home to the Spartanburg Art Museum, University of South Carolina Upstate Art Gallery, Artists' Guild of Spartanburg Gallery, and Spartanburg Science Center — all free or low-cost to visit.

Need some fresh air? Head to Greer City Park (301 E. Poinsett St.). The park features a playground, paved walking paths, multiple water features, and plenty of places to sit and people watch and is a short walk from the shops and restaurants of Greer Station.

These Spartanburg shops offer locally-made gifts for your friends and family. Hub City Bookshop in the heart of downtown Spartanburg offers a wide range of books for holiday shopping gifts for the season.

Shop small businesses on Main Street

The two cities' downtowns feature many boutiques and specialty shops.

Stop by Spartanburg's independent press bookstore, Hub City Bookshop (186 W. Main St.), to browse the titles alongside bestsellers. Foodies will love The Spice & Tea Exchange (135 W. Main St.) and Palmetto Olive Oil Company (151 E. Dunbar St.).

In Greer, The Shoppes off Trade (410 W. Poinsett St.) offer a one-stop shopping experience where you can purchase local art, artisanal chocolates, jewelry, clothing and more. For those looking for a luxe boutique shopping experience, check out Sparkling Sisters Boutique & Champagne Bar (111 E. Poinsett St.), where you can browse clothing, jewelry and gifts while sipping a drink from the bar.

Cartwright Food Hall is a new food court-style dining option coming to Greer. Owners offer a preview tour of the new 7,000-square-foot venue with multiple food vendors, located on Trade Street in downtown Greer, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Check out the local food scene

Many Upstate residents take pride and interest in the area's ever-growing restaurant community.

Spots for a tasty lunch include Carolina BBQ (7119-A Lone Oak Road, Spartanburg), named the best barbecue restaurant in South Carolina by "Southern Living" in 2017. Greer's new Cartwright Food Hall (215 Trade St.) is where you can try a variety of cuisines from smash burgers at Anonymous Burgers, owned by Food Network featured chef Michael Sibert, to empanadas and sushi in an upscale food court-style setting.

For those looking for a nice evening out in Spartanburg, try Level 10 (225 W. Main St.), The Kennedy (221 E. Kennedy St.), or The Tulip Tree (121 W. Main St.) in downtown. In Greer, try Rick Erwin's (104 E. Poinsett St. Ext.) and L'INCANTO (117 E. Poinsett St.) in downtown Greer for fine dining and ambiance.

For java lovers, Little River Roasting Co.'s Pharmacy Coffee (187 N. Church St., Spartanburg), located in the historic Montgomery Building, is a must-visit. The shop was recommended as a top place to visit in Spartanburg by "Southern Living" magazine in October and was named the fifth most beautiful coffee shop in the world by "TripSavvy" in 2022.

And those with a sweet tooth shouldn't miss Caroline's Cakes (925 Beaumont Ave., Spartanburg). The bakery has been selling and shipping cakes for decades, receiving multiple recognitions on Oprah's Favorites list. Their most popular item is their seven-layer caramel cake, often available by the slice in the cafe.

Visitors to the BMW Zentrum in Greer can take self-guided tours to take them on a journey through the history of the German automaker.

Learn about the county's past and present

See a piece of living history at Suber's Corn Mill (2002 Suber Mill Road, Greer), one of the last operating grist mills in South Carolina. This water-powered mill has been making and selling corn meal and grits since 1908. Visit to see how it's done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays starting Dec. 17.

The BMW Zentrum Museum (1400 Highway 101 South, Greer) is a great visit for car buffs or anyone who wants to learn about the Upstate's leading industry. The free museum, opens from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, shares the company's history from its start in aviation and motorsports to today, including exhibits of many rare models.

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: 5 ways to enjoy the holiday season in Spartanburg, Greer