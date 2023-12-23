My daughter Caragh was always an avid basketball player. I remember one time when she was in seventh grade and I was retrieving the ball for her as she practiced her foul shooting at the hoop attached to our garage. She must have taken a hundred shots from the free throw line, making most of them. My wife, Betsy, came by and said, “Why is she taking so many shots?” I said, “She is developing muscle memory this way. So, when it is near the end of the game and she is tired and the score is close, she won’t have to think about it. The motion will be automatic.”

I tell that story because we all need to develop spiritual muscle memory. These are hard times in our world. Wars, gun violence, racism, climate change, antisemitism, Islamophobia. I don’t need to go into a litany of details.

And the Christmas story is a great time to practice developing spiritual muscle memory. We know going into this story that Joseph is already a “righteous man” and he dreams about messages from angels. Mary declares herself “servant of the Lord.” And she has a “spirit that rejoices in God her savior.”

As the story unfolds Mary and Joseph face challenging times. Birth in a manger. Having to flee their home in Bethlehem because the tyrant King Herod ordered all the children under 2 years to be killed. They went to Egypt and lived as refugees until Herod died.

Could it be that they could do this because their spiritual resilience developed over time?

In the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer, we have this prayer, “For in the multitude of your saints you have surrounded us with a great cloud of witnesses, that we might rejoice in their fellowship, and run with endurance the race that is set before us; and together with them receive the crown glory that never fades away.”

Notice it is the race that is set before us — and it might not be the race we choose. Mary and Joseph ran with endurance the race set before them.

How are you developing your spiritual memory muscles? Some possibilities are belonging to a faith community, daily meditation, reading the Bible and books about spirituality, studying the lives of the saints who surround us in the great cloud of witnesses and performing selfless acts of love.

Or go for a walk in nature. Richard Rohr says this: “Wonder leads to the experience of radical amazement at God’s world. Created in the image of God, each of us is amazing. Wonder leads to spirituality and ethics. As Heschel noted, ‘Just to be is a blessing, just to live is holy. The moment is the marvel.’”

Dan Berrigan, Jesuit priest and prophet, tells us what the Christmas story means in our world. This is from his Advent Credo:

“It is not true that creation and the human family are doomed to destruction and loss — This is true: For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that we shall not perish but have everlasting life.

“It is not true that we must accept inhumanity and discrimination, hunger, poverty, death and destruction —This is true: I have come that they may have life, and that abundantly.

“It is not true that violence and hatred should have the last word, and that war and destruction rule forever —This is true: Unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, his name shall be called wonderful councilor, mighty God, the Everlasting, the Prince of Peace.”

Bishop Douglas J. Fisher is head of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, which includes most of Worcester County.

