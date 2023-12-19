The Christmas story is a refugee story: Would we welcome Jesus today?

We owe a debt of gratitude to the El Paso Times — especially to local reporter Lauren Villagran and photojournalists Omar Ornelas and Gaby Velasquez — for their coverage of the deadly cost that comes when migrants flee to the US-Mexico border.

When Pope Francis came to Ciudad Juárez in 2016, he challenged us to measure the realities of the border ‘with names, stories, and families’. La pérdida - The loss’: Deadly disaster at El Paso does just that.

This series of stories painfully but expertly narrates the throbbing vein of anguish that connects sending countries like Guatemala to places like Ciudad Juárez, where 40 migrants were killed in a fire in May, and to the Rio Grande and deserts around El Paso, which are the sites of a shockingly high number of border deaths.

Bishop Mark J. Seitz speaks about the deaths of migrants at the border during a mass given by the catholic clergy of Las Cruces, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua in the middle of the river on Nov. 4, 2023.

I know that these deaths should move us to compassion and grief. I have personally experienced those feelings.

But I have also visited the morgue to bless bodies of people who drowned in the channel at the border, administered the last rites to those who lost their lives after collapsing in the desert, and called the families of the dead when nobody else would, too many times. Now I am also angry.

The New Testament relates that the birth of Jesus so provoked the insecurity of King Herod, the political leader of Judea, that he drew up plans to kill the newborn infant. In response, Joseph, Jesus’ guardian, and earthly father, took Jesus and his mother, Mary, by night and fled Bethlehem to go to Egypt.

I cannot help but think of the mother of Jesus, Mary, and her maternal instinct to protect her child, the fear she must have felt knowing that Herod wanted to strike at her family, the pain of leaving relatives behind, not knowing if she would ever return, and her relief when finally arriving in Egypt.

The Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz.

Yenefer Vazque, Marlene Leyva-Perez and Arelis Chavez Bueno, all mentioned in the reporting, perished in our desert while hoping to find Mary’s relief. Terrible conditions in sending countries, combined with our increasingly restrictive border policies, robbed them of that feeling of security and their hopes were never realized.

In narrating the Christmas story, the Bible also describes how Mary was forced to give birth and place her child in the feeding trough of farm animals. Whether out of fear, or indifference, or because the family didn’t prepare for the birth ‘in the right way’, no one would open their doors to her. How many would respond to this asylum-seeking family in the same way today?

In my work with the Hope Border Institute through our humanitarian relief program for migrants, the Border Refugee Assistance Fund, I have met with many women in Ciudad Juárez with ‘names, stories and families’ who left everything behind in order to hold onto hope of a better future. I discovered in those moments of encounter a shared humanity, that our lives were bound up with one another, and that there is nothing to fear from those fleeing to our border, but much to learn.

An annual Mass in memory of migrants who have died at the U.S.-Mexico border is celebrated by the Catholic clergies of El Paso, Juárez and Las Cruces, New Mexico in the middle of the Rio Grande on Nov. 4, 2023.

Anger alone changes nothing. Joseph wasn’t paralyzed by the indifference or fear of those around him but took action to find a safe place for his family. I, too, know that the anger which I have felt must be transformed into responsibility and action, so that we might build a world which doesn’t defraud those at our border today of hope or rob them of their lives.

More: ‘La pérdida - The loss’: Deadly disaster at El Paso, Juárez border

The answer cannot be hardened borders, concertina wire, the return of Title 42, now reportedly under consideration by President Biden, or the undermining of the ability to find security at our border. What if we came to see our fellow human beings as possessing at least the same value as the goods we allow to pass through our international bridge so readily to satisfy our consumer desires? What if we were to really heed the radical call of Jesus to love our neighbor?

José Guadalupe Torres Campos, the Catholic bishop of Ciudad Juárez, leads members of his clergy towards the middle of the Rio Grande to participate in a Mass in November given in honor of migrants who have died at the border

My hope is that our Christmas and holiday celebrations this year will be occasions to turn compassion, grief and anger into responsibility and action, to build a world worthy of a God who so treasures the vulnerable that he became one of them.

Mark J. Seitz is the Roman Catholic bishop of El Paso.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Record migrant deaths at border should 'move us to compassion, grief'