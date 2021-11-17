Christmas stretch: UK inflation highest in nearly a decade

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, pedestrians wearing face masks walk past the Bank of England in London. Consumer prices in the United Kingdom surged at the fastest rate in nearly a decade in October amid soaring energy costs, official figures showed Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, a development that has cemented market expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
PAN PYLAS
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom surged at the fastest rate in nearly a decade in October amid soaring energy costs, official figures showed Wednesday, a development that has cemented market expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation accelerated to 4.2% in the 12 months through October, from 3.1% the previous month. The bigger-than-expected increase pushed inflation to its highest level since November 2011 and means most people will be enduring a drop in living standards in the run-up to Christmas as household incomes get stretched.

Because inflation is running at more than double the Bank of England's target rate of 2%, the central bank is under pressure to raise interest rates to try to curb the price surges by cooling the economy. It had been widely expected to become the first central bank among the leading industrial nations to raise interest rates earlier this month but held off because of some unease about the outlook for unemployment.

With figures on Tuesday showing the U.K.'s labor market remaining resilient, many analysts said the latest inflation numbers gives the rate-setters on the bank's Monetary Policy Committee, or MPC, further ammunition to modestly lift the benchmark rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.2%.

“With CPI inflation moving further away from the Bank of England’s 2% target, there is now even more pressure on the MPC to act to rein in price growth at its upcoming December meeting,” said economist Ellie Henderson at Investec.

Not everyone thinks a rate hike is a good idea, especially at a time when the British economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic appears to be losing some steam. Skeptics think a rate hike won't do much because a large chunk of the increase in inflation is a result of temporary factors related to the shock of the pandemic, such as supply shortages, and as a result, inflation will drift lower toward the bank's target next year.

In its release Wednesday, the statistics agency noted that the inflation data was influenced by the effects of the coronavirus-related lockdowns that triggered “dramatic declines” in some prices last year. These unusually low prices are now the starting point for calculating 12-month price increases, causing short-term “distortions” in the figures.

These are factors that are affecting inflation levels around the world. Last week, the U.S. recorded an annual inflation rate of 6.2%, its highest level in nearly 31 years. European countries are recording similar spikes, too, but so far neither the U.S. Federal Reserve nor the European Central Bank appear to be as close as the Bank of England in considering a rise in borrowing costs.

For British homeowners and those looking to borrow, a pre-Christmas rate hike is the last thing they will want given that everything else appears to be heading higher.

“With prices rising faster than pay, many families will struggle to keep up with basic living costs, let alone Christmas celebrations,” said Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the umbrella Trades Union Congress.

____

Associated Press reporter Danica Kirka contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Target tames global supply backups; sales surge 13.2% in Q3

    Target delivered another strong quarter, overcoming a slew of challenges from inflationary pressures to congested ports. Third-quarter profits rose nearly 47%, while sales increased 13.2%, both exceeding expectations and the Minneapolis company raised projections for fourth-quarter comparable store sales. Target joins Walmart heading into the holiday shopping season with momentum.

  • Pain at the pump drives Biden’s suffering in the polls

    Consumer sentiment has plunged in recent weeks as inflation climbed to the highest levels in more than a generation.

  • The 4% rule is being debated — again — but here’s what you should do

    This retirement savings withdrawal rule was meant just as a guideline, but some experts say it is outdated

  • Stephanie Ruhle clarifies inflation remarks, says there are ‘two Americas’ — and one is struggling

    The NBC business correspondent got backlash for saying the ‘dirty little secret’ is Americans can afford inflation

  • The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

    Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Nvidia Analyst Raises Price Target By 78%: 'Chipmaker Has Largest TAM Expansion Opportunity In All Of Tech'

    Nvidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares received a big upward price target revision from Credit Suisse shortly ahead of the graphic chipmaker's quarterly results. The Nvidia Analyst: Join Pitzer reiterated an Outperform rating on Nvidia and increased the price target from $225 to $400, signaling roughly 33% upside from current levels. The Nvidia Thesis: Secular tailwinds continue and risk of any crypto-correction is unlikely at least until supply improves in the second half of the calendar year 2022,

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • $8 Billion Takeover Offer Could Avert One of China's Biggest Potential Corporate Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in B

  • Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week. Who's Getting Them?

    As people across the country sign petitions requesting a fourth stimulus check and wait hopefully for Congress to act, around 750,000 Americans will be getting a payment in the mail soon. The 750,000 stimulus checks that were sent out in the mail on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 will be distributed to qualifying individuals across California. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your California return for the 2020 tax year was under $75,000 and your wages were also below this threshold.

  • Trump was 'beside himself with fury' after Obama roasted him at the 2011 White House Correspondents' dinner: book

    Obama famously skewered Trump in 2011 over his aggressive promotion of the racist "birther" conspiracy theory.

  • Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks

    Investor Warren Buffett's company made two new investments during the third quarter while trimming its holdings in several drugmakers and financial firms. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. updated its stock holdings in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The reports are closely watched by many investors because of Buffett's successful track record over the decades.

  • Turkey's troubled lira accelerates record slide

    The Turkish lira suffered one of its biggest falls of the year on Tuesday and hit new historic lows to cement its status as the year's worst-performing emerging market currency.

  • This element of Biden’s agenda ‘has led to higher inflation’: Congress’s Budget Chief

    The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that became law in March is a key factor in today's inflation woes, according to one expert.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want To Rethink Your Position

    Is it better to take gains by selling growth stocks that deliver big returns, or should you keep riding your stallions higher? MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) offers products and services that allow other businesses to store, manage, access, and analyze data, which is a necessary function in software development and operation. MongoDB is an accomplished player in a high-growth industry.

  • Lucid Group Reports a Loss, Confirms 2022 Production Target

    Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reported on Nov. 15 that it lost $524.4 million in the third quarter, or $0.43 per share, as it ramped up the start of production of its first vehicle. Revenue was just $232,000; Lucid didn't begin deliveries of its vehicles until after the end of the quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected Lucid to report a loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

  • Canoo Accelerates Production Plans, Wins $100 Million in New Incentives

    Electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) said in conjunction with its third-quarter earnings report on Monday that it is accelerating its manufacturing plan and now expects to begin building vehicles at a factory in Oklahoma before the fourth quarter of 2022. Canoo reported a net loss of $80.9 million ($0.35 per share) for the third quarter, much of that attributable to research and development expenses and administrative spending. Texas-based Canoo is preparing to launch a series of electric vehicles based on its proprietary "skateboard" platform, which incorporates motors, batteries, suspension, and chassis structure into a single unit that is designed to be as flat as possible, to maximize the usable space inside the vehicle.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are All Crashing Today

    The explosion of cryptocurrency prices seems to have come to an abrupt halt late on Monday night as a broad crypto sell-off commenced. As of 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, every major cryptocurrency was down big, with some trading 10% lower in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the biggest and most notable move in the world of cryptocurrency, falling 5.8% in the past 24 hours.

  • This 3.9%-Yielding Monthly Dividend Keeps Heading Higher

    The retail REIT recently gave investors another raise, adding to its impressive total this year. The main factor driving that dividend growth is acquisitions. The company has spent more than $1 billion to acquire 219 properties across 40 states through the end of the third quarter.

  • Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Boast Finally Put To Rest In 'Daily Show' Supercut

    “RIP ‘Infrastructure Week.'"