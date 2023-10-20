Christmas theme highlights 22nd annual Dining for Diabetes fundraising event

Oct. 20—MONETT, Mo. — The Dining for Diabetes fundraising event, held annually by Cox Monett Hospital, has assisted thousands of local residents in managing their diabetes by helping to cover the cost of insulin, supplies and related services.

This year's Dining for Diabetes event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Monett City Park Casino building, 101 S. Lincoln Ave. Proceeds will go toward health care grants that are distributed to individuals who show a need and desire to control their diabetes.

"I see firsthand the resources that are needed in our community for help with managing this disease, especially focusing on early detection and prevention," said Lisa Ramirez, registered dietitian and event organizer, in a statement. "People with diabetes can lead full, healthy lives provided they are properly managed and educated."

The event will have a Christmas theme, complete with holiday games, a visit with Santa and a silent auction. Mobile bidding for auction items will be accessible for those who are unable to attend in person. Download the Handbid app and search "Dining for Diabetes" to access the virtual auction.

Tickets are $25 per person. Prizes may be awarded to those wearing "ugly" Christmas sweaters or those dressed in "Christmas casual."

Go to coxhealth

foundation.com for links to the silent auction or to purchase event tickets or make a donation.

Details: 417-269-7037.