Christmas-themed escape rooms to conquer in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Looking to test your wits with friends or family this holiday season? Several Cleveland-area escape rooms are a little extra festive this time of year.

Here are some Christmas-themed escape rooms to check out in Northeast Ohio.

The Naughty List — Ohio City

Perplexity Games in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland offers a Christmas-themed escape room year-round, but what better time to give it a try than during the holiday season?

In this escape room, guests will have one hour to break into Santa’s house and move their name from the Naughty List to the Nice List, according to the website description.

“The Naughty List” is a family-friendly escape room for ages 8 and up.

Perplexity Games, located at 2515 Jay Avenue #B3 in Cleveland, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests can book the room and others here.

Operation Candy Cane — Strongsville

Puzzle solvers can try their hand at Trapped! Escape Room in Strongsville, which offers a variety of escape rooms.

One of those games is “Operation Candy Cane,” where guests embark on a top secret mission from Saint Nick himself to save Christmas before time runs out, the website says.

The game has a “medium” difficulty.

Trapped! Escape Room is located at 500 Southpark Center in Strongsville. Hours, which vary throughout the week, can be found at the SouthPark Mall’s website.

Guests can book the room and others here.

Saving Santa — Solon

An escape room in Solon offers a holiday challenge primarily designed for the kids.

At Escapology Escape Rooms, guests have an hour to solve puzzles and rescue Santa, who was kidnapped by a “gang of evil Christmas thieves who want to steal all the toys and keep them all for themselves,” the website says.

While parents are welcome to help out, they’re encouraged to let kids take the lead, since the puzzles might be too easy for adults.

Kids who conquer the escape room might have the chance to meet Santa and get a small gift.

Escapology Escape Rooms, located at 33141 Bainbridge Road in Solon, is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests can book the room here.

A Toy’s Story — Middleburg Heights

A variety of games are offered at Escape Room Middleburg and Axe Throwing, but one in particular is a nod to both the holiday season and a Disney Pixar classic.

According to the website description for “A Toy’s Story,” guests are invited to a Christmas party at Sid’s house, but they quickly learn that Sid stole their favorite toy. Guests have to find that toy within the hour before Sid launches it into space.

Escape Room Middleburg and Axe Throwing, located at 6749 Eastland Rd in Middleburg Heights, is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Guests can book the room and others here.

Elf Hunt! — Canton

An escape room center in downtown Canton also offers a challenge with some holiday cheer.

According to Escape Room Downtown’s website, while touring Santa’s workshop, guests have up to 45 minutes to find four missing elves to help save Christmas. “Elf Hunt!” has a 70% success rate and it’s fun for all ages, the website says.

Escape Room Downtown, located at 203 Market Avenue in Canton, is open Thursday through Sunday with varying times. Learn more about it here.

Guests can book the room right here.

