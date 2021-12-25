Christmas tragedy: Man found dead in burning van. What Fresno authorities believe is cause

A man is dead on Christmas morning after he was found in a burning vehicle west of Highway 99 in Fresno, police said.

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Mitre Avenue, near Blythe Avenue.

Police said it appears the man was sleeping in a van with the heater on when the van caught on fire.

No foul play is suspected, police said. The man’s name and age was not immediately known.

The Fresno Fire Department is investigating.