Christmas & New Year’s trash pickup schedules for Charlotte, Mecklenburg towns

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are preparing for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, which means trash and recycling services will be limited in the coming weeks.

▪ Charlotte: During the week of Christmas, all trash and recycling collection services will operate on a one-day delay starting Monday according to City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services. This means, for example, collections days scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 26 will receive service the following day.

Trash pickup will not be interrupted during the week of New Year’s (Jan. 1-5).

▪ Mecklenburg County solid waste centers will be closed from Dec. 23-25, and on New Year’s Day.

Hazardous and flammable items such as batteries, gas containers and chemicals, should not be placed in garbage and recycling carts, the city says. Instead of throwing hazardous items in the trash, take them to one of the county’s full-service centers.

More information is available on the City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services website, charlottenc.gov. For questions, call the city at 704-336-7600.

Mecklenburg County towns holiday garbage collection schedule

Waste Pro, the solid waste collection service that most Mecklenburg County towns use for trash pickup, will operate on a one day delay beginning on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

This means Thursday and Friday pickups for Cornelius, Davidson, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville will instead be Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Here’s where you can find more information on trash collection services for each town:

Huntersville holiday garbage collection schedule

Trash collection in Huntersville will be delayed by one day beginning on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Typical Thursday and Friday pickups will instead be Friday and Saturday, respectively.

You can use the Waste Connection’s online, interactive tool at wasteconnections.com to check your collection schedule.

For more information, visit huntersville.org, or call 704-596-9428.