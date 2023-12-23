Christmas travel plans in danger? Live updates on flight delays, cancellations and traffic

The holidays are here and they brought some serious weather with them, threatening many people's travel plans.

Around 115.2 million Americans are zipping up their suitcases to embark on their Christmas and New Year's travels. Some may be bracing for bad weather that could lead to travel headaches, though everyone is certainly hoping to avoid a catastrophe like last year's Southwest Airlines meltdown in which 17,000 flights were canceled. Thousands of people were stranded and even more suitcases went astray.

Parts of the U.S. have already been experiencing inclement weather this week, and today, travelers can expect large storms to complicate their plans with snow and rain over the middle of the U.S., according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

So far, there doesn’t appear to be any major flight cancellations or delays, but the same can’t be said about roads. Here’s what travelers should know.

Are the roads busy today? What are the worst times to travel by car?

Very likely.

Drivers can anticipate the worst traffic before Christmas on Dec. 23 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Check navigation apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze, before heading out and pick your preferred route. You can also check ahead on road closures at the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration national links file (click here).

After Christmas, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the roads are forecasted to be packed between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, according to INRIX.

As people head to their New Year's destinations, the worst traffic will be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Learn more: Best travel insurance

What are the best times to travel by car?

Drivers with flexibility in their travel plans should hit the road on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's to avoid the worst traffic.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, early birds who leave before 10 a.m. will get the worm (hit less traffic).

The days between Christmas and New Year's (Tuesday, Dec. 26; Wednesday, Dec. 27; Thursday, Dec. 28; Friday; Dec. 29; and Saturday, Dec. 30) will be the most hectic on the roads. The least traffic will be before noon.

Am I paying too much for gas?

The national average for gas prices per gallon is $3.11, with Hawaii seeing the highest prices at an average of $4.66 per gallon and Oklahoma the lowest at $2.61 per gallon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas travel live updates: Latest news on flight delays, traffic