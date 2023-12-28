Christmas travel statistics released in Mississippi. See how many crashes and fatalities happened

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 144 crashes resulting in 31 injuries, with one fatal crash in Covington County during the Christmas Holiday Travel Observation Period.

The period began 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, and finished at midnight Monday, Dec. 25.

The MHP said it responded to a fatal crash on Mississippi Highway 37 in Covington County at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23.

Officials said a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Deyounta Clark of Mount Olive was traveling north on Mississippi Highway 37 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Clark sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

“We are proud of the job the men and women of the Mississippi Highway Patrol did over the Christmas travel period," said Capt. Criss Turnipseed, director of MHP public affairs in a statement. "We also appreciate the time they sacrificed away from their families to ensure that Mississippi travelers can safely get to their families.”

The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in Jackson, Miss., May 17, 2022.

Below are incident totals reported by the MHP for 2023 and 2022:

2023 Christmas Holiday Totals

The observance period lasted three days in 2023.

Citations — 2,544

Crashes — 144

DUI's —78

Fatal Crashes — 1

Fatalities — 1

Motorist Assist — 54

Seatbelt and Child Restraint — 270

2022 Christmas Holiday Totals

The observance period lasted four days in 2022.

Citations — 5294

Crashes — 160

DUI's — 80

Fatal Crashes — 7

Fatalities — 7

Motorist Assist — 218

Seatbelt and Child Restraint — 472

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS Christmas holiday travel period comparisons 2022 and 2023