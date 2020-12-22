Christmas treat: Overnight at FAO Schwarz for one NYC family

NEW YORK (AP) — It's like getting a peek at Santa's workshop.

A New York City family had a most unusual holiday experience — spending the night at the FAO Schwarz toy store in midtown Manhattan, overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The special night came from a collaboration between the well-known toy store and Airbnb, which listed the special event earlier this month.

FAO Schwarz set up accommodations in their store, with a living room looking out on the giant tree, as well as a sleeping area and a dining table setup.

The lucky family had free run of the store, including the giant step-on keyboard known to many from the movie “Big." They also got a shopping spree.

David Niggli, chief merchandising officer for FAO Schwarz, called it “an incredible holiday treat."

“This is a great place just to get away from it all," he said.

In a nod to the pandemic, the family had to prove New York City residency so as to avoid any need for travel, and the members had to live in the same household. Airbnb pledged the space would be cleaned according to their protocols.

