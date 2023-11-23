Christmas tree auction raises money for Panhandle Community Services

Panhandle Community Services held its annual Festival of Trees fundraiser Friday night at the Amarillo Country Club. The event has organizations in the community decorate Christmas trees with their unique flair to raise money for various community-based programs and services to assist low-income families and individuals in the Texas Panhandle's top 26 counties.

Cheryl Malcolm, the committee chair for the event, spoke about the event and the good that Panhandle Community Services does for the community. Seventeen trees were auctioned off at the event.

“Panhandle Community Services is a phenomenal organization in the city which reaches out to individuals and families that need a hand up or a bridge to say to success,” Malcolm said. “They do so many things in the community, ranging from helping people find affordable living to getting people where they need to be with transportation for those that need it and work their way out of poverty."

Malcolm said that the event is particularly important to help Panhandle Community Services continue to provide services for its vital mission to help those that need it most. The total of 17 trees this year were designed for auction by organizations like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Historic Route 66, Street Toyota and others.

“When people dedicate themselves to decorating these trees, they work on them for days,” Malcolm said. “We are so excited and pleased that people have the passion for this event to go above and beyond for a good cause.”

