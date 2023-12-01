Christmas tree auction at Rider's Inn to benefit Wreaths Across America

Dec. 1—New Connecticut National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Dec. 16 will once again be helping to place wreaths at veterans' graves at Evergreen and Riverside Cemeteries in Painesville as part of Wreaths Across America.

To sponsor wreaths, New Connecticut has decorated over three dozen Christmas trees up for bid at Rider's Inn, 792 Mentor Ave. in Painesville, through Dec. 17. Rider's Inn is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 4 to 11 p.m.

The auction is open to all persons who visit the inn or visit FB.com/DAR. The bidding will close on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. and participants will be able to enhance their bids on that day between 2 and 4 p.m.

Rider's has been hosting Christmas tree auctions for approximately 16 years benefiting local charities, according to a news release.

This year's auction will jump start the fundraising for the placement of wreaths next December.

Funds raised are used to acquire wreaths from Wreaths Across America. Each wreath is $17 and New Connecticut will receive $5 per wreath from WAA, which it will use to cover expenses and to support a local veteran's group and provide a scholarship to a senior high school student who exhibits good citizenship, the release stated.

This December will be the organization's ninth year honoring veterans laid to rest in Painesville. They will be joined by local scouts, veterans' organizations and members of the community.

Membership in the DAR is open to any female over 18 who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American Independence. For more information, visit DAR.org.