Christmas tree celebrating veterans from Marion County, beyond returns to courthouse

Nov. 25—FAIRMONT — Seated snuggly in the corner of the Marion County Courthouse, three separate Christmas trees shed light on veterans' service in Marion County and beyond.

Draped in holiday lights, each tree illuminates ornaments dedicated to veterans of the United States military who come from Marion County or are connected to a local community member.

An annual Christmastime tradition for the Marion County Courthouse, the Military Recognition Tree aims to celebrate service members and veterans and encourage members of the community to consider the impact of military service on the Marion County community at large.

"Regardless of the branch in which they have served or are currently serving, our military men and women continually give of themselves for the greater good of our state and our country," reads a sign outside the tree display written by the Marion County Commission, which launched the tradition eight years ago in coordination with a number of community volunteers

"This holiday season, we encourage Marion County and all citizens to take time to thank those who have given so much to keep us safe and defend our freedom," the sign continues.

This year, there are three separate trees displaying ornaments on behalf of veterans and military service members within the courthouse, which reflects the increase in community participation in the program, according to local community member and veteran advocate Kip Price.

In 2016, Price came up with the idea for the Military Recognition Tree, and proposed it to the Marion County Commission after seeing a similar tree in the West Virginia governor's mansion in Charleston back in 2015.

The Marion County Courthouse is recognizing military service men and women by showcasing ornaments with veterans' photos on the Christmas tree located on the second floor.

"I think it's a wonderful, wonderful way to honor our heroes," Price said.

County Commissioner Linda Longstreth herself has an ornament on a Military Recognition Tree in the courthouse. Longstreth served in the United States Army Reserves from 1975 to 1981, holding the position of staff sergeant.

Longstreth said she was glad to see the trees return this year, and hopes other community members can take notice of them and learn about military history in Marion County.

She said it has been exciting to see how the initiative has grown over the years, with more and more members of the local community rallying together to support veterans and active-duty members of the military in Marion County and beyond.

"It started out very small," Longstreth said of the tree's launch eight years ago. "They started out with one tree, and now they have three."

Longstreth said the program remains open to members of the community who want to honor the legacy of a local military service member, or a member of their family who served in the military.

By coming to the Marion County Commission's office and requesting an ornament to be decorated with an image of their loved one, community members can continue to highlight the legacy of their military service in the courthouse for this holiday season and years to come, Longstreth said.

For Price, the holiday trees represent a recognition from the community at large of the sacrifice that local military service members took on, celebrating achievements that at times throughout history have gone without notice.

Beyond arranging the trees each year, Price has done significant outreach to veterans and military service members in the local community, and has gotten to know veterans who served as long ago as World War II.

Meeting these individuals and hearing their stories has made efforts to uplift local veterans all the more meaningful, Price said. "They're like family."

