Christmas tree at EU Council decorated with replica of iconic Ukrainian Borodianka rooster

The EU Council has posted photos of decorating a Christmas tree with a ceramic rooster that became a symbol of resilience in Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Details: The organisation said it had received a "truly special gift" directly from Ukraine.

Quote: "More than just a decoration, it symbolises hope, the rising of the sun & Ukraine’s invincibility. Adorning our Christmas tree, this ornament serves as an expression of our unwavering support for Ukraine," the EU Council added.

Background:

The kitchen cabinet with a ceramic rooster that managed to make it through the Russian airstrike on a house in the settlement of Borodianka at the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion became a symbol of Ukrainians' resilience in the face of the crimes of the Russian occupying forces.

Soon after, the "unbreakable cabinet" with all its contents and a ceramic rooster was carefully dismantled and transferred to the National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity.

The rooster, made of Vasylkiv majolica (a type of ceramic), was presented to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Kyiv in April 2022.

