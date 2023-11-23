Christmas tree extravaganza on display at AmeriServ Financial

Nov. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Get yourself into a festive mood at this Christmas tree extravaganza.

Gallery on Gazebo will hold its Festival of the Trees through Jan. 7 in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.

It features 10 trees decorated by local organizations and businesses.

Arlene Johns, festival chairwoman, said the tree display is in its fourth year and has helped enhance the holidays in downtown Johnstown.

"It's to play off all the excitement in Central Park, and we felt it would be nice to have some nicely decorated trees," she said. "AmeriServ is very gracious in partnering with us, and it works out well because people are going in there anyway to see the cool vintage store window displays."

Themed trees include "Reason for the Season" by JWF Industries; "Travel" by John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport; "Nature's Bounty" by Garden Club of Johnstown; "Play Ball!" by Johnstown Mill Rats; "Hug From St. Matthew" by St. Matthew's Anglican Church; "Hunger Awareness" by Cambria County Backpack Project; "Drinking and Driving" by Johnstown Fire Department; "Dashing Through the Snow" by Conemaugh Home Health; "Under the Sea" by EG Associates, Elder Care Advisors; and "Forget-Me-Knot" created for Alzheimer's disease awareness.

"We have some outstanding trees," Johns said.

"There are some that are absolutely phenomenally beautiful and there's some that are so much fun, but each one is very unique and a personal take on what a Christmas tree could look like."

Susan Tomera Angeletti, senior vice president of AmeriServ Financial, said the company is thrilled to once again partner with Gallery on Gazebo to host the Festival of Trees.

"These artistic trees truly complement our vintage holiday displays and provide our community with a gathering place to reminisce and keep the traditions of the holidays alive," she said.

Those coming to view the exhibit have the opportunity to vote for people's choice, most original and most artistic, and a cash prize of $100 will be awarded to the three winners.

"Visitors get to vote once per visit to the bank and there's no cost," Johns said. "Last year, we had close to 1,000 votes, which tells you how many people are going through the bank over the Christmas season."

Johns said the Festival of the Trees is something else for people to do while they're downtown.

"We want to bring more joy and interest in downtown because the more things we have, the more people will come," she said. "We want to keep improving on what we're doing downtown.

"I'd love to see something new every year for the holidays so it becomes the thing you have to do at Christmas."

Proceeds will benefit improvements and programming at Gallery on Gazebo.

The trees will be on display during bank hours.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.galleryongazebo.org.