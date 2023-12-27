Christmas tree fire claims lives of 2 young sisters in Barstow family

TechCrunch

National Amusements, the cinema chain and corporate parent giant of media giants Paramount and CBS, has confirmed it experienced a data breach in which hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of people. The private media conglomerate said in a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general that hackers stole personal information on 82,128 people during a December 2022 data breach. According to Maine's notice, the company discovered the breach months later in August 2023, but did not say what specific personal information was taken.