Christmas tree fire sparks deadly blaze in North Carolina home, firefighters say

A Christmas tree fire sparked a deadly blaze in a North Carolina home, officials said.

One young person was killed in the fire, and another person had non-critical injuries, Tabetha Childress, a spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Fire Department, told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

The person who died at the scene was a minor, but officials wouldn’t release other identifying information due to their age.

The accidental fire was reported at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. Crews responded to a scene southeast of downtown Winston-Salem and found a mobile home ablaze.

Firefighters believe the home caught fire after a lighter was near a live Christmas tree. Now, crews are sharing tips to help people stay safe this holiday season.

“Keep the tree watered,” Childress said. “Secondly, keep all candles and flammable material away from the Christmas tree. And if you leave home, turn the lights off on the Christmas tree.”

Unattended turkey fryer starts raging house fire with family inside, NC officials say

72-year-old and his granddaughter die when fire tears through NC home, officials say