Christmas tree installed outside Tuscaloosa County Courthouse

Workers were busy Nov. 27 installing a Christmas tree in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse on Greensboro Avenue.

The 26-foot artificial tree is decorated with about 2,000 LED lights and topped by a brand-new star created by McDowell Welding.

In preceding years, Tuscaloosa County has used live 40-foot evergreens donated by area farmers for the holiday season. But in 2019, the Tuscaloosa County Commission approved the purchase of an artificial tree. The artificial tree can be installed faster and with fewer resources.

The Christmas tree goes up in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse in Tuscaloosa Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. A new star created by McDowell Welding tops the tree.

The tree is scheduled to have an official lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 4 before the 47th annual West Alabama Christmas Parade, which is organized by the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority.

The parade will feature dozens of floats, decorated vehicles and marching bands. This year's parade theme is "A Hometown Christmas."

The Christmas tree goes up in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse in Tuscaloosa Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. J.D. Harbin hangs an ornament on the tree.

Former University of Alabama athletic director Cecil "Hootie" Ingram and former UA offensive lineman Kareem McNeal will serve as the parade's grand marshals.

