Christmas tree lighting held at Tradition in Port St. Lucie
Festivities took place Friday in Tradition for the annual tree lighting ceremony.
Festivities took place Friday in Tradition for the annual tree lighting ceremony.
Taylor Swift's longtime publicist issued a surprising rebuttal to a notorious rumor about the singer's private relationship with Joe Alwyn.
With dubstep as the soundtrack and neon lighting as the backdrop, Elon Musk handed the first Cybertrucks over to a select group of customers that included Reddit co-founder and VC fund Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian and Trousdale Ventures founder and CEO Phillip Sarofim. The livestreamed portion of the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event was a short affair — around 30 minutes. The Tesla Cybertruck deliveries come at least six years since Musk first tweeted about building a truck and four years since he debuted the futuristic-looking pickup.
Fisker, the California-based EV startup, cut its annual production guidance in an effort to free up $300 million in working capital, the company said in a business update Friday. Fisker said it expects to produce about 10,000 vehicles this year. The decision comes less than a month since Fisker cut its production target to between 13,000 and 17,000 vehicles for 2023.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
Walmart, America’s single biggest employer and largest company by revenue, said Friday it’s no longer advertising on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The departure follows owner Elon Musk amplifying antisemitic posts and flinging expletives at fleeing advertisers.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console, now on sale for even lower prices than Cyber Monday.
It will be the young phenom's first missed game of the season.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Stock up on gifts like a Samsung smart TV for $1,000 off, a pair of Swarovski earrings for only $15 and an Xbox bundle that's the lowest price we've seen!
The Federal Reserve chairman offered a warning to investors who believe the Fed is finished raising rates and will soon pivot to cutting.
A new report that analyzes the application of capital punishment in America found that 2023 marked a 20-year low in the number of states that carried out executions and imposed new death sentences, leading many experts to question the value of the centuries-old practice.
Photographer Prince Gyasi says he handpicked all his models, including Naomi Campbell.
Amazon's AWS made it clear that the company is racing to tackle rivals Microsoft and Google in the AI space.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
How Indigenous fashion is honoring culture through inclusion.
Wrap up this popular Anne Klein beauty and other designer watches (Kate Spade! Fossil!)—for up to 70 percent off!
The tree also comes in pink, silver, gold, red and more fun colors.
Incarcerated people in correctional facilities around the country have wildly varying levels of opportunity to prepare for life after release. Nucleos is a startup that hopes to make the kind of e-learning tools we tend to take for granted available to these places with an all-in-one service that's free for them to use. It's just a click away — if you have a computer you can use regularly that isn't severely limited for security reasons.