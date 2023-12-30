Christmas tree lights turned on near high-rise building damaged in Russian attack on Odesa – photo

Festive lights adorning a Christmas tree in the courtyard of a damaged building in Odesa have been turned on.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Quote: "Residents affected by the attack today turned on the lights decorating the Christmas tree standing in the very centre of the wrecked inner courtyard of some high-rise buildings.

Only our people, only Ukrainians, have such a thirst for life and the victory of light over darkness! Light will prevail! Life will prevail!", the service said.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Background:

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Odessa during a large-scale Russian attack on 29 December. It destroyed the apartments from the 1st to the 4th floors, and set them on fire. Two people died and 10 were injured, including two children, in the attack.

On 29 December, the Russians also attacked other Ukrainian cities: Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lviv, and others. The targets were civilian: residential high-rise buildings, schools, kindergartens and warehouses.

26 Ukrainians were killed and more than 120 people were injured in the large-scale bombardment on the morning of 29 December, the Office of the President has reported.

