Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters set afire

Reuters

Xiomara Castro has made history as the first woman to be elected president of Honduras - now she faces another battle to ease the country's strict ban on abortion. Women's rights campaigners hope the country is on the cusp of joining other Latin American nations in increasing abortion access, though Castro may struggle to push through her campaign pledge in the face of strong conservative opposition. "There has never been a more optimal circumstance to advance the fight to ensure every pregnancy is because of a desire to become a mother," said Neesa Medina, a member of feminist collective Somos Muchas.