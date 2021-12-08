Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters set afire
A man was charged with arson and other crimes for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in Manhattan shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Fox News security personnel called police shortly after midnight when they saw a man climbing the tree located at Sixth Avenue and 48th Street, police said. When officers arrived on the scene they saw a man, identified as Craig Tamanaha, 49, running from the tree and arrested him. "We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.
The 100,000 lights on the conservative network's "All-American Christmas Tree" were only switched on Sunday.
NEW YORK — The war on Christmas has reached Fox News’ doorstep. A 49-year-old homeless man was arrested early Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News Headquarters in Midtown, police said. A News Corp. security team spotted Craig Tamanaha climbing the massive tree near 48th Street and Sixth Avenue about 12:15 a.m. and called 911, police said. When officers ...
"It's beginning to look a lot like arson," co-host Steve Doocy said, lamenting the loss of the network's "all-American Christmas tree on Fox Square."
Videos of the tree circulated on Twitter early Wednesday morning. A man in his 40s has been apprehended by the NYPD in connection with the incident.
Dramatic video shows the 50 foot tree on Sixth Avenue going up in flames. The suspect is identified as 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha, who is homeless.
"This Scrooge is not going to get away with it," says host Ainsley Earhardt
