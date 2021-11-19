Which Christmas tree is perfect for you?
Having a tree is essential to celebrating the Christmas holiday. If you're getting a real tree, you should know which type is right for you.
Having a tree is essential to celebrating the Christmas holiday. If you're getting a real tree, you should know which type is right for you.
A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.
"Do Americans actually say 'Gobble Gobble' to each other on Thanksgiving?" Yes, yes we do.View Entire Post ›
Every day feels like Christmas when you shop at Costco. When the holiday merch makes its debut at the superstore, though, it takes the magical shopping experience to a whole new level. And while Costco has sold everything from artificial Christmas trees to boozy ornaments, it’s these Disney holiday rugs that are making us absolutely […]
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J
After suffering unspeakable abuses and deprivation at the hands of their parents, the Turpin siblings -- it seemed -- were on the path to a new life: a future with the resources needed to start fresh, to make up for the years they were locked away from the world. Nearly four years ago, after authorities rescued the 13 Turpin siblings from their family home in Perris, California, where they were subjected to brutal violence and deprived of food, sleep, hygiene, education, and health care, advocates and county leaders assured the siblings -- and a concerned public -- that help was on the way. "We are confident, given what they've been through and how resilient they are, that they're going to be really successful," said Jack Osborn, a court-appointed attorney for the seven adult children, after their parents' sentencing in 2019.
Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, lashed out at the Chinese government in a scathing interview.
Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts after more than 24 hours of deliberations can be summed up […] The post Rittenhouse verdict sets new legal precedent on White Privilege appeared first on TheGrio.
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
The Pennsylvania gas station's sole worker at the time said in a note, "Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!"
Video of an off-duty Michigan police officer pointing a gun at Alexander Hamilton, a Black man who was delivering newspapers earlier this year has recently […]
Looks like One-Eyed Willy missed the off-ramp.
BALTIMORE — Despite pleas for a peaceful surrender, the four-day manhunt for ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and his two kidnapped daughters ended in tragedy Thursday, with both girls dead. Police found Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, ages 7 and 6, respectively, their father and his alleged criminal accomplice in a minor car crash Thursday afternoon after a brief chase into Western ...
Christmas decorations and holiday decor from Amazon Handmade and Etsy that you won’t find in-stock at major retail stores this season.
Cassidy Rainwater's remains were found labeled "7-24" in a freezer. Two men are charged with her murder after photos showed her evisceration and dismemberment
Great for friends, family, coworkers and all, these creative holiday gift exchange ideas (by mail and IRL) ensure everyone gets a present and has fun in the process.
In reference to Rittenhouse, Jen Psaki previously said Biden doesn't believe there should be "vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons."
’Tis the season for holiday gift giving. And what’s the best kind of holiday gift giving? White Elephant, of course! (Don’t @ us.) Here, everything you need to know about this fun gift swap concept.What is a...
The request came from attorneys for William "Roddie" Bryan — the man who admitted to pursuing and boxing in Arbery with his vehicle before filming the fatal shooting.
Jurors delivered the verdict after several days of deliberations. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, at a protest in Wisconsin last year.