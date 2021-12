AccuWeather

A potent storm is set to approach the rain-weary Northwest early next week, dumping rain and snow on the region. This can be both hazardous and helpful as the West suffers from extreme drought and the far Northwest remains waterlogged from previous storms. "After having over 10 inches of rain during the month of November, yet another storm is set to bring more rain to Seattle Sunday night into Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. The Emerald City reported 10.26 inches o