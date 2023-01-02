Christmas tree recycling drop off points open

The trees can be left at the drop off points until Monday 16 January

People looking to recycle their Christmas trees can drop them off at five locations across Cheltenham.

Cheltenham Borough Council said the trees should be free of lights, decorations, pots or stands.

The centres will remain open until Monday 16 January.

After this trees can be left on the kerbside for collection - although those taller than five feet (1.5m) need to be cut into sections before being put out.

The centres are located at:

Cheltenham Racecourse - New Barn Lane, Cheltenham, GL52 3LT

Cheltenham Football Club - Whaddon Road, Cheltenham, GL52 5NA

Old Patesians Rugby Club - Everest Road, Cheltenham, GL53 9LG

Cheltenham B&Q - Golden Valley Retail Park, Hatherley Lane, Cheltenham, GL51 6TA

Swindon Road Recycling Centre - anytime during opening hours.

Garden waste customers can leave their trees out with their bins on their first collection after 16 January.

The council added: "If you are not a garden waste customer, Ubico Ltd will collect Christmas trees from 16 January 2023 from the kerbside.

"Please remember garden waste collections will not be undertaken between 16 December 2022 and 16 January 2023."

