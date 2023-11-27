Christmas tree season is at hand

Nov. 27—Christmas tree shopping is a tradition passed on from generation to generation.

Ashtabula County is a special place for that experience as people come from all over northeastern Ohio to get their trees at area farms.

"It is just a great experience," Frank Cicogna of Roaming Shores said while putting a tree on the top of his vehicle at Manners Christmas Tree Farm in New Lyme on Saturday afternoon.

"There is nothing like cutting your own tee and putting it up at your house," he said, of the experience has been repeating since 1991.

Daisy Asmus, an owner of Sarna's Tree Farm in Jefferson, said the season is off to a good start and she is happy for the lack of rain.

"The rain and mud really discourage selling trees," she said on Saturday. Asmus said Friday shopping and early Saturday morning was a good time for customers to pick their trees but the crowds waned around lunch time, which was also the kickoff for the Ohio State-Michigan football game.

She said seven to nine foot Christmas trees are generally preferred by her customers, who come from all over northeastern Ohio.

"Yesterday (Friday) was very busy. It was nice to see so many people," said Grace Stroke, a cashier at MCTF.

"We have a lot of eight feet and taller trees and a lot of Canadian firs," she said.

James Stribrny, owner of MCTF, said Friday was extremely crowded but there was still a steady line of customers on Saturday. He has owned the business for three years and is still learning important aspects of the business.

"It is all about timing," he said of the challenges that face growers. He said there are five months of really intense work and the rest of the year is maintaining the business.

Planting season is a challenge that runs from March to April depending on the weather. He said knowing when to trim trees is also an important part of the business.

"We've been coming for 33 years," said Georgana Keirnan of Newbury. She said the family loves the horse drawn carriages that add so much to the experience.

Rick Bender, owner of Benders Christmas Tree Farm, said he had good traffic at his Sheffield Township farm. He said he keeps his trees fresh by cutting during the week and opening for sale on the weekend.