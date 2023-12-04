Christmas Tree Stolen From Top of Parked Car in California Shopping Center

A motorist stole a Christmas tree tied to the roof of a parked car in San Mateo, California, on December 1, security footage shows.

Security camera footage captured by a business in the Bridgepointe Shopping Center shows a driver in a white SUV pull up next to the victim’s vehicle and cut the tree’s bindings before then placing it inside their own car and driving away.

As of Monday, police had not apprehended a suspect, according to local reports.

Local news said that, according to the San Mateo Police Department, the lot where the victims originally bought the tree gave them a new one, free of charge.

The victim’s name was Jesus, local news reported. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful