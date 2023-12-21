Christmas Tree Sways in Strong Storm Pia Winds
A tree decorated with Christmas lights could be seen swaying in Derbyshire as Storm Pia brought strong winds to a large swathe of the United Kingdom on Thursday, December 21.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.
Gusts were expected to reach between 60-80 mph in parts of the country, the Met Office said. Credit: Jane Millard via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO SPEECH]