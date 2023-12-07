Christmas trees still available across Oahu

Dec. 7—The holiday season is in full swing, with many Hawaii residents beginning their holiday decorating with a Christmas tree—the first mainland shipment arriving from Oregon and Washington on Nov. 5.

According to the state Department of Agriculture, 120 containers of approximately 59, 395 trees are available in Hawaii this season—30 fewer containers and about 20, 000 fewer trees than last year. The decrease doesn't seem to be a supply issue, said Jonathan Ho, acting manager of DOA's plant quarantine branch, and could be caused by a number of factors, including price, the availability of locally grown trees and a surge in the use of artificial trees. According to a survey conducted by the American Christmas Tree Association, 77 percent of consumers will display an artificial tree.

There were zero trees held up at the port due to invasive pests, a result that Ho said boils down to an agreement DOA has with the Oregon and Washington state agriculture departments to "do best management practices " before the trees arrive in Hawaii.

"We had no rejections, which is very good. Histo ­rically, in maybe the last five to seven years, (the rejection rate ) has been around 1 and 7 %, so this year is good with zero, " Ho said. "Those best management practices have been very good for preventing pests and invasive species from entering the state."

Imported Christmas trees are being sold at the usual lots in Hawaii. Additionally, locally grown and native trees are also available at other retailers.

Christmas Hawaii, a f amily-operated business now in its 48th year, opened its usual lot near Ala Moana Center at Atkinson Drive and began selling pre-flocked trees from Nov. 20 and green trees from Nov. 23. The business also offers wreaths and garlands.

According to owner Paula Tajiri, Christmas Hawaii brought in 2, 600 trees for sale and still has a "pretty good-sized inventory " left, with a range of sizes available. Tajiri updates their website daily with remaining inventory. As of Tuesday, all Nordmann fir and grand fir trees were sold out. Noble, Fraser and Douglas fir trees remain. The lot is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will close this weekend.

Nonprofit Habilitat is also selling trees in its annual fundraiser benefiting its long-term addiction treatment program.

According to marketing director Becky Harrison, Habilitat brought in more than 7, 000 trees for sale, and has Douglas, grand, Noble and Nordmann fir, as well as door charms and wreaths.

Habilitat's largest distribution was Saturday, following a preorder period that closed Nov. 24.

"A lot of our customers are presale and they do buy trees specifically from Habilitat because they want to support a cause that's helping the community, " she said.

Habilitat has approximately 3, 000 trees left at its four retail locations at Stadium Mall, Central Union Church, Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center and Koko Marina Center. Tree prices range from $82 to $140. The retail locations are open every day from noon to 9 p.m. until they are sold out or right before Christmas, whichever comes first.

Wahiawa's Helemano Farms, the only Christmas tree farm on Oahu, has sold a little over 2, 000 trees so far, according to owner Aaron O'Brien.

The farm, which opened the weekend before Thanksgiving, is sold out of its cypress trees, and has close to 1, 000 Norfolk trees left, ranging in price from $60 to $250, as well as wreaths for $40.

The experience of visiting the farm as a family and picking out a locally grown tree together has been the root of Helemano Farms since it was started in 2002 by O'Brien's late father, Mike.

"It's kind of what my dad experienced as a child on the mainland, and wanted to bring to Hawaii, " O'Brien said.

The tradition brings customers back year after year—according to O'Brien, approximately 70 % of Helemano Farms' customers are returnees.

"We've had people that were pregnant the first year (of our farm ) and now, their kids are already graduating high school, " O'Brien said.

The farm is open noon until 6 :30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 6 :30 p.m. on weekends until Dec. 23.

Another local-grown tree alternative is the alahee, a native tree that grows to 20 to 30 feet with glossy green leaves and clusters of small, white, fragrant flowers.

Native plant nursery Hui Ku Maoli Ola began advertising the alahee for Christmas last year, but carries the tree all year round. According to Mahina Kahalewale, the nursery's administrative assistant, the nursery has seen an increase in demand for the trees this year.

The alahee can be kept alive in a pot throughout the holiday season, and then planted outside, where it can become a tree that can be reused every year outside.

"We're just super excited for the growing interest in wanting to go native, especially because having to ship trees (to Hawaii ) is just not the best for the environment in general, " Kahalewale said.