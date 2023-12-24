A Christmas week storm won't be a blockbuster — probably

The bad news: there's another storm coming.

The good news: it now seems likely to be nowhere near the level of the one that dumped up to 5.6 inches of rain and brought massive flooding to some parts of New Jersey on Dec. 17 and 18.

The bad news: predictions have fluctuated.

"The forecast has been yoyo-ing back and forth the last couple of days," said Bob Ziff, spokesman for the North Jersey Weather Observers, based in Wayne.

The coming weather event, arriving Wednesday and continuing into Thursday, is now expected to bring only about a half-inch of rain and wind gusts of no more than 15 mph. "It would not look to be much of an issue at all," said Bill Goodman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton N.Y.

"Earlier in the week we weren't sure, but as it gets closer it doesn't look to be as big of a deal," Goodman said.

On Saturday, The National Weather Service's Mount Holly office had forecast 1 to 2 inches of rain for some parts of New Jersey.

The difference is obviously critical, for an area that has suffered major flooding, and whose groundwater is still saturated from two major December storms (there was an earlier one Dec. 10 and 11).

North Jersey floods likely won't be repeated

"A half inch of rain in 24 hours in a normal situation would be nothing," Ziff said. "But I can understand, based on the experience of the 17th and the 18th, people saying 'Oh my God, there's another storm coming, here we go again.' But this right now doesn't look like a big moisture-maker."

Also not a snow-maker. A Midwest blizzard is now expected to move North and East of us.

"It's not going to be snow, and it's not going to be ice," Ziff said. "There's no cold air around. The pattern right now is cold air locked up to the north of us, and the storms stay to the West, instead of being offshore in a position where it could pull down cold air."

This is not to say that the mid-week storm, coming at us from the West, won't be a nuisance, particularly in low-lying areas. "There is possibility of some flooding right around high tide at the shoreline," Goodman said.

Seldom has a December brought as much water to our area as this last one: 5.6 inches of rain fell in N. Haledon in the Dec. 17 storm, with Butler (5.5) and Oakland (5.2) not being far behind. There were calls for evacuations in Lincoln Park and Pequannock. In Denville, cars were submerged; in Paterson a State of Emergency was declared.

Flooding scene in Denville, NJ, Monday, December 18, 2023.

Understandable, Ziff said, that people would be anxious about any possible follow-up.

"I can certainly understand, if your basement was flooded or your car floated away, you would worry about any amount of rain that would fall," he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What is the weather going to be Christmas week? Rain, but how much