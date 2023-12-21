Christmas weekend forecast looks like a boon for travelers

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, that's sadly the only place you're going to get one this year.

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, the Christmas Day forecast is calling for a warm holiday with high temperatures ranging from 45 to 57 degrees throughout the region.

What's the region's forecast for the travel days before Christmas?

While the lack of snow may be disheartening for some, travelers should be happy. Drivers should have clear roads free of winter ice and snow.

The forecast for Friday through Sunday has high temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to mid-50s. The only precipitation the region will face is a 20% to 30% chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What's the weather forecast for traveling around the United States?

Folks in the central and western U.S. could see some travel delays due to weather in the days leading up to Christmas, forecasters say.

"The bulk of the rain and snow that could pose travel headaches through Christmas Eve (Sunday) will be in the central and western states," said Weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce. He added that much of the East Coast will stay dry during this time, with high pressure in control.

For many travelers on Thursday and Friday, conditions will be fairly good due to high pressure promoting tranquil weather across most of the East Coast, AccuWeather said. Key travel hubs in the East, such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston and Atlanta, should face limited weather-related delays or cancellations.

"A round of wet weather will cross the southern Plains from Thursday into Friday, bringing the potential for heavy rain to cities such as Oklahoma City, Dallas and Houston by the end of the week," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

The central U.S. will see more rain by the weekend, Zehr said: "After a short break, another round of potentially travel-disrupting rains can move through over the weekend. This rain may linger into Christmas Day in some places."

How often does Delaware get snow on Christmas?

What are the chances of Delaware having a White CHristmas? It's not looking good.

Not that often. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website climate.gov, the historic probability of Delaware having at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas is no more than 10%. The percentage was based on United States climate normals from 1991-2020.

