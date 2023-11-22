The new Christmas Wonderland is open at Tropical Park. Here’s what to expect

All those dazzling LED lights you see as drive by Tropical Park? Nope, Santa’s Enchanted Forest isn’t back (the Miami fave is still based in Medley, but that’s a whole other article).

There’s a brand spanking new holiday extravaganza in town and it’s called Christmas Wonderland.

This festive event is a lot more lavish and a pretty big deal, says Nelson Albareda, co-CEO of Loud and Live, the company that created this massive experience.

Santa Claus chats with Cole Dimarzo, 2, as mom Giovanna Dimarzo reacts during the experience at Christmas Wonderland’s opening night at Tropical Park in Miami on Friday, November 17, 2023.

“We had a vision of what we wanted something more in line with such world class holiday villages you see at Hyde Park in London and Bryant Park in New York,” said the Coral Gables High School alum. “We wanted to try to produce something unique, and encompass a lot of elements a lot of people don’t get to see in Miami.”

during Christmas Wonderland’s opening night at Tropical Park in Miami on Friday, November 17, 2023.

To help construct the dazzling sets and displays, Albareda brought in folks from the theater world, including experiential designer Maria Moyano (The Museum of Ice Cream).

“It took a lot of time, passion and effort to make sure everyone who comes is totally transported,” said the Westchester resident. “Some of the stuff is very subtle and some is very in your face. Prepare to be wowed.”

Sky Levine, 5, dances in front of the Gingerbread House display on SweetStreet along Tinsel Trail during Christmas Wonderland’s opening night at Tropical Park in Miami on Friday, November 17, 2023.

There are multiple things to see, do (and eat) as you amble along the roughly half mile path called TInsel Trail, which has a light show every hour:

Check out the HoliDade exhibit, “a celebration of Miami-Dade County’s diversity, people, culture, and neighborhoods;” grab a gingerbread treat at SweetStreet; play with “snow” at Arctic Delight; or chill in the IG’loo 360-Dome, an icy, immersive adventure.

Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live, Javier Romero, and Tony Albelo, CEO of EngageLive, at center left to right, join others as they light up the Christmas tree on display during Christmas Wonderland’s opening night at Tropical Park in Miami on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The action continues at the Magnificent Midway, featuring more than 50 carnival rides, including three rollercoasters and the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America. The views beyond beyond Bird Road are lit.

Children react as they walk through the Immersive Tunnel to Tinsel Trail during Christmas Wonderland’s opening night at Tropical Park in Miami on Friday, November 17, 2023.

And no trip would be complete without a selfie with Santa himself. Do it for the ‘Gram.

Christmas Wonderland’s Magnificent Midway light’s up during opening night at Tropical Park in Miami on Friday, November 17, 2023.

If you go:

What: Christmas Wonderland

Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami





When: 5 p.m.- midnight daily. (Closed Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18.) Runs through Jan. 7.

Cost: From $29, ages 3-10, adults $39, ages 11 and up. Infants 2 and under are free.

Info: miamiwonderland.com

