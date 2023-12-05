Christmastime is here

Dec. 4—HENDERSON — They say North Carolina has two seasons — summer and winter.

Maybe that's for the best — though light showers preceded the parade on Saturday. The rest of the day was balmy, warm but not too sunny — and mostly dry.

It was a good day for a parade. Though it didn't much feel like it, the annual Christmas parade gave Henderson locals a taste of the holidays.

Around six of the 133 entries didn't show up due to the somewhat inclement weather, but Organizer Alice Sallins was nothing but smiles as she led the final participants down North and South Garnett streets.

"The parade as a whole was an awesome event," Sallins said on Monday. "The kids were excited. Sherenia Branche from Branche Associates rode with her daughter — she had the best time!"

Sallins strategically placed the schools up front so they could have time to watch the rest after they were done. She thanked volunteers and the Henderson Police Department for their help, as well as all those who came to spectate.

Nearly every school in the county participated in the parade. Hendfact had a sizable group of dancers clad in traditional garb led by drummers that got the blood pumping. The Pride of Sound followed later with all sorts of Christmas carols.

In keeping with the holiday, almost every group who marched down Garnett tossed candy into the hands of onlookers. There was even a tree — and Maria Parham CEO Bert Beard wore a headpiece modeled after one. He led the hospital's Grinch-themed float, complete with a barking dog in antlers.

No word on presents yet, though there were two Santa Clauses and at least three Grinches.

"Everything went as well as it could," Sallins said.