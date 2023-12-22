Christmastime is here. Florida weather has yet to get the memo

It may look a lot like Christmas in other parts of the country, but for Florida, typical year-round weather is to be expected this holiday weekend.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that last year Florida had its coldest Christmas in over three decades. Sleet fell in Brevard County on Dec. 25, 2022. However, that’s not expected to happen this year.

A map of the 12-hour probability of precipitation for Monday, Dec. 25.

Meteorologist Will Corless of the National Weather Service (NWS) Jacksonville office said this weekend’s weather is expected to be slightly warmer and rainier than average, but nothing close to record-breaking high temperatures, which are in the 80s. A warm front lifting ahead of an approaching cold front from the West is the reason for this weekend’s weather patterns.

The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast shows the weekend will start off pretty normal in Gainesville, with sunny conditions Saturday and a high near 72. Wind gusts will come in as high as 16 mph and it’ll get chilly overnight, with increasing clouds and a low of around 55.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be a warm and windy day with a high near 73 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 20% chance of showers in the night and a low around 61 that night.

Precipitation isn't uncommon to Floridians, but it won't be the White Christmas some hope for each year. In fact, the last time it snowed in Jacksonville was on Dec. 23, 1989.

Snowfall: Snow in Florida does happen, but a white Christmas is much less likely

Monday, Christmas Day, will bring breezy conditions as well as possible showers and thunderstorms with a 60% chance of precipitation the whole day. Temperatures won’t change much, though, with a high near 72 and a low around 62 Monday night. The NWS says showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. that day.

A map of Florida's high temperatures for Monday, Dec. 25.

Corless said although there’s always a potential for thunderstorms in Florida, severe weather is currently less likely due to the time of year, and rainfall is what’s expected on Christmas Day.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop as the week progresses, with lows near the lower 50s.

Following the rain, Corless said, “the frontal boundary will push through, and it'll drop temperatures down to below seasonal average,” which shows a potential for frost in Gainesville closer to New Year’s Eve.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Christmas weather: warm rainy