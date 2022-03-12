Tony Schutt

Christopher Alan Homes (CAH) announces the appointment of Tony Schutt as Senior Vice President of Operations, Southwest Florida division. Schutt brings over 13 years’ experience in both operations and finance having most recently worked with PulteGroup as Vice President of Operations for its Southwest Florida divisions where he was directly responsible for growing and managing a homebuilding operation at scale.

“Christopher Alan Homes is proud to welcome Tony Schutt to our executive team,” states Ian Schmoyer, President and CEO of Christopher Alan Homes. “He brings tremendous value, knowledge, and expertise to our company. As we continue to expand our volume and reach moving forward, the wealth of experience Tony brings to our team will be invaluable.”

Schutt will work directly with Kenny Siggs, SVP of Operations, New Markets, and will be responsible for new community market and development, operational strategy for production teams including land, construction, purchasing and warranty, and setting standardizations for efficient and effective protocols. Schutt is a graduate of the University of Iowa.

About Christopher Alan Homes

Christopher Alan Homes is a premier home builder in beautiful Southwest Florida building new construction homes with the utmost quality and value in mind. Christopher Alan Homes is dedicated to its customers, offering them the best home at an attainable price in a desirable location. Commitment to customers, community, and core company values are benchmarks of Christopher Alan Homes. For more information, please visit www.christopheralanhomes.com or call 239-800-2164.

Lee County Sales Center: 4635 Coronado Parkway, Suite 2, Cape Coral | 239-800-2164 Charlotte County Sales Center: 2032 El Jobean Road, Suite 4 | 941-548-6346

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Christopher Alan Homes Welcomes Tony Schutt as Senior Vice President of Operations, Southwest Florida Division