Christopher Bell wins Homestead’s 4EVER 400, punches spot in Cup Series Championship 4

Christopher Bell has punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4.

Bell, the 28-year-old driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota Camry, edged Ryan Blaney by nearly 1.7 seconds to win the 4EVER 400 at Homestead Miami-Speedway on Sunday that featured a hectic, caution-filled finish over the final 55 laps that knocked out three of the eight remaining playoff drivers down the stretch after a mostly drama-free start.

Tyler Reddick and William Byron — both also still in the playoff hunt — finished third and fourth.

“That race was a whirlwind,” Bell, who was in 21st place at the end of Stage 2, said on Victory Lane. “I was ready to throw in the towel after the second stage. I got really frustrated on the radio. ... [My crew] gave me what I needed. Whenever we got some clean air, this thing was really good.”

Bell joins Kyle Larson as the two drivers to lock in their spots in the four-team championship field with one race left to go in the Round of 8. Larson secured his spot with a win last week in Las Vegas.

That leaves six playoff drivers competing for two playoff spots, both of which will be decided next weekend at Martinsville Speedway’s Xfinity 500 before the championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

The race was mostly clean until Lap 212, when the first of three cautions set up a wild and frantic finish.

It started when Larson collided with the sand barrels — and clipped Blaney — entering pit road, which ultimately brought out the red flag with 51 laps to go and ended Larson’s race. Larson finished 34th.

“I hate it for Ryan more than anything,” Larson said in an interview on the NBC broadcast after he exited the infield care center. “He was doing a super good job out front and his team’s been doing a really good job out front and his team’s been doing a really good job throughout the playoffs. That was not my intention. I was just trying to get as close to his back bumper as I could to hopefully have a good cycle and have a better pit stop, come out in front of him and control the race. Just up more with myself. Even if he did slow down early, I still should have not pushed that hard. That’s a bummer. Hopefully his team can recover from it.”

On the NBC broadcast, Blaney’s crew chief Jonathan Hassler said Blaney’s car sustained some damage on the right rear but “it’s nothing we’re overly concerned about.”

After a 12-and-a-half minute delay under the red flag, the race resumed on Lap 221 before quickly going back under caution after due to a wreck involving Ross Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek and JJ Yeley on the backstretch.

And then on Lap 235, Denny Hamlin hit the wall on Turn 1 for the third caution in a 24-lap span. His race ended there, in 30th place. Martin Truex Jr. also exited the race during the caution and finished 29th.

That left Byron, Bell and Blaney in a three-driver race over the final 20-plus laps.

Bell overtook Byron on Lap 252 and cruised for the final 15 laps.

Larson had run a pretty sound race until the collision entering pit road that ended his race. He won a very mellow first stage, taking the lead on Lap 54 and holding on down the stretch of the stage despite his car feeling tight. The 80-lap stage ended under caution after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun out on Lap 76.

It was more Larson dominance in Stage 2 until the end of the 85-lap section. Larson he led 69 of the first 81 laps in that phase before Blaney overtook him on Lap 162 to take the stage.

Blaney led 45 of the first 47 laps of the final stage before incident with Larson entering pit road and chaos ensued to set up an eventful finish.

And Bell capitalized down the stretch.

“This is better than a dream come true,” Bell said.

This and that

▪ Chris Buescher, the final driver still in the playoff hunt, struggled all race. He finished 21st.

▪ Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of this season after 23 seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, finished 11th. Harvick was the Cup Series champion in 2014 and finished in the top three seven other times in his career (runner-up in 2015; third in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

▪ Grammy Award-winning recording artist Pitbull, who is the co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team that fields Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, served as the ceremonial pace car driver for the race Sunday.