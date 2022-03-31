Christopher Campbell Is The Group MD of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) And They Just Picked Up 2.1% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Christopher Campbell, the Group MD of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) recently shelled out AU$114k to buy stock, at AU$0.28 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Academies Australasia Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Christopher Campbell was the biggest purchase of Academies Australasia Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.28. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Academies Australasia Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Academies Australasia Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Academies Australasia Group insiders own 85% of the company, currently worth about AU$30m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Academies Australasia Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Academies Australasia Group. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Academies Australasia Group. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Academies Australasia Group has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

