Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka, identified as knife-wielding man fatally shot by Topeka police

Topeka police and Shawnee County sheriff's vehicles were seen parked last Friday in the area northeast of S.E. 4th and Holliday where 38-year-old Christopher D. Kelley had been fatally shot.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation revealed Monday that Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka, was the knife-wielding man fatally shot Friday after he charged at Topeka police.

It took the KBI took several days to determine Kelley's identity. The agency was continuing to investigate circumstances of the incident in which he died, said its communications coordinator, Melissa Underwood.

The shooting occurred in an area where railroad tracks run just northeast of S.E. 4th and Holliday, said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Police aren't revealing the identities of the officers, who weren't hurt.

Wheeler said multiple citizens called dispatchers just before 9 a.m. Friday to report that a man armed with a knife was threatening people and acting erratically in the area of the city's Amtrak station at 500 S.E. Holliday Place.

Authorities said that during the standoff situation that ensued northeast of S.E. 4th and Holliday, the man cut himself several times with a knife and law enforcement officers unsuccessfully deployed bean bag rounds and used other less-than-lethal methods to try to subdue him.

The man then stood up and charged at three Topeka police officers, who each fired shots at him, Wheeles said. The man was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Wheeles said Topeka police followed standard protocol by placing all three officers who fired gunshots on paid administrative leave while the death was being investigated.

The same was done with a fourth officer who deployed less-than-lethal munitions, Wheeles said.

Underwood said that once the KBI's investigation was complete, its findings would be turned over to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office for review.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KBII reveals name of man fatally shot last week by Topeka police