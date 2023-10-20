'Christopher felt safe here': New bench memorializes Lansing area boy who died in 2018

MASON — The all-too-brief life of Christopher Pratt ended tragically more than five years ago.

But for a short time on Friday afternoon, his former teachers, family members and people who had never even met the special-needs boy brought his spirit back to life during a special ceremony at one of his favorite places.

"Christopher was so full of life and had a smile that could light up a room," said Amber Slocum, his former classroom teacher at Heartwood Elementary. "He loved to be around people and he loved his friends. Christopher was happiest when he was able to move and get around. We called him 'Bug' because he was like a little caterpillar when he was scooting around on the floor."

Heartwood school was Christopher's happy place, Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Kristin Rolph said.

"I think that he loved this school," Rolph said. "Inside of these halls, Christopher felt ... warmth from the staff who cared for him, day in and day out. I think Christopher felt safe here."

About two dozen people gathered at the school to celebrate a new ADA-compliant park bench memorializing Christopher, who died from caregiver neglect and blunt-force head trauma in August 2018. His caretaker and aunt, Jessica Bice, was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse after a marathon trial that ended in June.

The bench is adorned with a plaque that says, "Christopher Pratt, an angel watching over all who sit here." It will be installed in the school playground. The bench was provided at no cost to the school or Christopher's family.

The idea originated with the foreperson of Bice's jury, one of six members of the panel who attended Friday's celebration. Rolph, who prosecuted the case, Lansing police Detective Shannon Thielen, the officer in charge of the case, and Polly Products, of Mulliken, helped to make it happen.

"I don't want to speak for everybody, but I know all of us were extremely impacted," said the foreperson.

Christopher was nearly 7 when he died. He had a rare chromosome disorder, autism, epilepsy and other problems and was unable to speak or walk without assistance. The boy was skeleton-thin and had suffered multiple brain injuries he couldn't have inflicted on himself, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 17, exactly five years after Christopher's death, Bice was sentenced to 22 years to 33 years in prison for second-degree murder and 18.75 years to 33 years for first-degree child abuse.

