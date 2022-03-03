Christopher Gordon, suspect in killing of Angelica James, arrested in Louisville

After several days, the search for the man accused of killing a Louisville woman in front of her child has come to an end.

Police took Christopher Gordon, 32, into custody Thursday in connection with the death of Angelica James, 38, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD said Gordon was arrested in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park and otherwise released no other details. It was not immediately clear whether Gordon had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Louisville Metro Corrections records show he was charged with domestic violence murder, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was booked at 4:30 p.m., according to the jail's booking log.

James was shot multiple times Feb. 27 while in a car with her two youngest boys in the 4100 block of Quiet Way, which is in the Newburg area. Her 10-year-old was wounded in his hand and hip and is expected to recover. Her 2-year-old was taken by Gordon, who is the father of the child, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The toddler was found safe on Sunday night, police said, but Gordon was not found until Thursday.

Gordon has a history of violence. In November 2020, he was arrested after he was accused of striking James and throwing her to the ground. Gordon then took James' keys and left the scene in her car, the arrest citation alleges. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in that case.

In January 2019, he was arrested for assaulting a woman, according to LMPD. First, he kicked in her door, then drug her into a vehicle and hit her with a closed fist, his arrest citation stated. After he placed his hand around her neck and applied pressure, she managed to escape by jumping from the moving vehicle, the report said.

She was 32 weeks pregnant. He got two years' probation in that case as well.

Gordon also was convicted of reckless homicide in the 2009 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Louisville, allegedly over a moped, and sentenced to five years in prison.

